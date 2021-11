While many Montana State University-Northern Lights fans know Justin Pfiefer as a defensive lineman for the football team, that's just one side of the star senior. What they might not know about is his passion for farming. Pfeifer grew up on a farm in Cut Bank and when he came to Havre to play football for MSU-N, he majored in agriculture. Once he completes his degree at Northern,, he will move back to Cut Bank to continue his passion and start a life as a farmer.

10 DAYS AGO