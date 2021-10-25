Winning Day for the Law Family as Leslie Law Claims CCI4*-S at the Event at Terranova

After being partnered for nearly six years, Laura Sexton and Set To Music are no strangers to the winners circle, but when they emerged the Grand Champions of the Amateur-Owner Hunters 3’6” 2021 Washington International Horse Show, presented by MARS Equestrian™, it was a little extra special. In April, Set To Music—known as Calvin in the barn—was found cast in his stall. Thankfully, he made a full recovery at an equine clinic, but it also kept him out of the show ring for six months. “We weren’t sure if he would need to retire or not, so the fact that he’s here and is still loving his job makes the win even more special,” shared Sexton.

