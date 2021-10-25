CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Day for the Law Family as Leslie Law Claims CCI4*-S at the Event at Terranova

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyakka City, Fla. – Oct. 24, 2021 – Horses and riders in 12 divisions, from Starter to CCI4*-S, tackled the show jumping phase of competition today at The Event at TerraNova, over a track designed by Nick Granat in the world-class setting of the main arena. Prize money was awarded in...

Adult Amateur Equitation Champions Crowned on Opening Day of 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Oct. 27, 2021 – The 2021 National Horse Show (NHS) got its start in the Alltech Arena Wednesday, October 27, bringing top athletes and their mounts back to the Kentucky Horse Park for the 138th edition of the oldest indoor horse show in America. As one of the country’s most prestigious competitions, the National Horse Show is a must-attend event for national and international athletes. Now in its fourth year, the National Horse Show highlights age-group equitation classes in its opening week, as well as three championship events, the Taylor Harris Insurance Services (THIS) National Horse Show Adult Equitation Championship 18-24, THIS NHS Adult Equitation Championship 25 and Over, and the Hamel Family Foundation NHS 3’3” Equitation Championship. Kicking off the week was the Pérez & Bennett Adult Amateur Equitation 18-24, presented by Cindi Pérez & Anne Bennett, where Amber Broder was crowned champion of Section A aboard Tip Jar, and Amelia Bergeron wore the champion tricolor for Section B with Halouet.
Stewart Rides Charlemagne to Grand Champion Hunter Title at 2021 WIHS

The 2021 Washington International Horse Show, presented by MARS Equestrian™ continued on Wednesday, October 27, with championships awarded in a variety of amateur and professional hunter divisions. Scott Stewart of Wellington, Florida, and Dr. Betsee Parker’s Charlemagne took home not one, but two grand championships receiving the Grand Champion Green...
Olvert, Stevenson Top THIS National Horse Show Adult Equitation Championships

Lexington, Ky. – Oct. 28, 2021 – Competition at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS) continued Thursday, October 28, bringing adult equitation athletes back to the Alltech Arena for the second day of top sport. A marquee event for the National Horse Show, the Taylor Harris Insurance Services (THIS) NHS Adult Equitation Championship is one of the most coveted titles for competitive adult amateur riders. For the first year ever, the prestigious class was split into two separate championships, one for athletes between the ages of 18 and 24, and one for athletes over the age of 25. In the Taylor Harris Insurance Services NHS Adult Equitation Championship 18-24, it was Madison Olvert aboard Green Book that rode to victory after two over-fences rounds and a flat phase.
The Dressage Foundation Awards Lindsey Holleger and MW Ave Maria the $25,000 Anne L. Barlow Ramsay Grant for U.S.-Bred Horses

October 27, 2021 – The Dressage Foundation is pleased to announce that Lindsey Holleger (NY) and MW Ave Maria have been selected to receive this year’s $25,000 Anne L. Barlow Ramsay Grant for U.S.-Bred Horses. The purpose of the Grant is to showcase talented American-bred horses ridden by United States citizens, by providing money to train and compete in Wellington, Florida, or in Europe.
Leslie Law
Sexton and Zimmerman Win Amateur Hunter Grand Championships at 2021 WIHS

After being partnered for nearly six years, Laura Sexton and Set To Music are no strangers to the winners circle, but when they emerged the Grand Champions of the Amateur-Owner Hunters 3’6” 2021 Washington International Horse Show, presented by MARS Equestrian™, it was a little extra special. In April, Set To Music—known as Calvin in the barn—was found cast in his stall. Thankfully, he made a full recovery at an equine clinic, but it also kept him out of the show ring for six months. “We weren’t sure if he would need to retire or not, so the fact that he’s here and is still loving his job makes the win even more special,” shared Sexton.
Two Days, Two FEI Wins for Tanner Korotkin at Tryon Fall Series

The fifth week of the Tryon Fall series marked the final competition of a six-month stint on the road for Tanner Korotkin. Korotkin, 20, not only kicked off his week by recording his first FEI ranking class win in the $37,000 CSI3* FEI Power & Speed with Castlewood Farm’s Deauville S. Just 24 hours later, he also topped the $37,000 CSI3* FEI Welcome Stake, besting a 13-horse jump-off aboard Sandalwood Farms’ Volo’s Diamond, a horse he’s had for just three months.
American Pharoah’s Stud Career yet to Produce Superstar

American Pharoah was one of the greatest racehorses in the history of American thoroughbred racing. Bob Baffert’s charge enjoyed a dominant run in 2015 when he won the Triple Crown along with the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He became the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 37 years and then added the Grand Slam with his brilliant run in the Classic to bow out on the highest of notes.
Sydney Shulman and Villamoura Repeat Victory in $50,000 International Jumper Speed Final at WIHS 2021

Competition at the 2021 Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) continued on Friday, October 29, with the highlight event of the night being the $50,000 International Jumper Speed Final at the Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) in Mill Spring, North Carolina. For the second time, Israeli rider Sydney Shulman of Greenwich, CT, and Jill Shulman’s Villamoura took home the top honors.
Kiely, Ephraimson Top WIHS Children’s and Adult Jumper Championships

Kaitlyn Kiely, 15, of Rumson, New Jersey, and Sekhmet de Keralys, a Warmblood mare owned by Marleen Melchoir, bested a field of 24 horse-and-rider combinations to win the $10,000 WIHS Children’s Jumper Championship, presented by MARS Equestrian™. Kiely has been partnered with the mare for less than two years, progressing...
Foster Brings Figor Back to Form at Washington

When Tiffany Foster (CAN) and Figor topped the CSI4*-W Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington (USA) Saturday night at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, it marked the successful execution of a long-term plan. Foster wanted the competition to be her horse’s first big test following his recovery from an injury...
Maddie Tosh and Storyteller Take the Lead in the WIHS Pony Equitation Finals

Pony competition took center stage in the Grand Hunter Ring Saturday at the Washington International Horse Show, and it was Maddie Tosh of Milton, Georgia, piloting Betsee Parker’s Storyteller to the blue ribbon in the WIHS Pony Equitation Finals presented by Huntland. Tosh returned to the final flat phase in...
Miranda and Vella Top WIHS Children and Adult Hunter Championships

For Kaycie Miranda, 15, of Atlanta, Georgia, it was her horse of a lifetime, Notable, that carried her to the win in the $10,000 WIHS Children’s Hunter Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™. Miranda purchased the gelding in April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic from Elizabeth Cram who had campaigned him with great success in the 3’3” junior hunters.
Three Tie for Puissance Win at Washington International Horse Show

In a historic turn of events, the $25,000 Puissance class ended up with three winners tied: McLain Ward and Catoki, Daniel Coyle (IRL) and Imar, and Santiago Lambre (BRA) and The Diamant Rose Z. While all three had faults in the third jump-off round with the wall at 1.95 meters, they agreed to return for the fourth and final round and all cleared it.
Torano Kicks Off WIHS 2021 with Green Hunter 3’6″ Victories in Tryon

Mill Spring, N.C. – The six-day Washington International Horse Show (WIHS), presented by MARS Equestrian™, kicked off on Tuesday, October 26, at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina. Tuesday’s opening day of competition featured the start of the professional and amateur hunter divisions, as well as welcome classes for child and adult hunter riders.
Mimi Gochman and Commentary Claim the Grand Junior Hunter Championship at WIHS 2021

Junior hunter divisions wrapped up on Friday with Mimi Gochman of New York, New York, piloting Bikoff Equestrian LLC’s Commentary to the Grand Junior Hunter Championship. The pair was awarded the title after receiving champion in the Small Junior Hunter 16-17 division. After taking a small break from the hunter...
TPH Announces Media Partnership with The Las Vegas National

October 28, 2021- Las Vegas, Nevada –The Plaid Horse has partnered with Blenheim Equisports for the The Las Vegas National, CSI4*-W, held at the South Point Hotel, Casino, & Spa’s unique Arena & Equestrian Center, November 15-21, 2021. Competition will be offered from 2′ Hunters to 1.40 m Jumpers, and will feature expanded sections for the unique USHJA National Championships & Affiliate Championships for Hunters, Jumpers and Equitation.
Duke Flawless in 2021 Canadian U25 National Championship

Calgary, AB, Oct. 30, 2021 – Just moments ago, Alberta’s own Halle Duke was crowned Equestrian Canada’s National U25 Champion. The record setting $40,000 National Finals event consisted of three competitions, and it was Halle who ended at the top of the podium with the Gold medal draped around her neck along with the title of Canada’s National U25 Champion. The Silver Medal was awarded to Claire Doty and the Bronze Medal went to Stella Chernoff.
The Plaid Horse Questionnaire With: Stacia Madden

I’d be lost without: an assistant at the ring with me. As a horsewoman, I am most proud of: the amazing team Beacon Hill has evolved into over the years. As a horsewoman, I work to improve on: always caring for the horse and improving with the times. The hardest...
Taylor Land and Get Go Prove Invincible in WEC- Wilmington Fall $50,000 Grand Prix Finale

The WEC Sanctuary Arena hosted top equestrian sport Sunday with an international field of competitors for the $50,000 Grand Prix 1.40m – 1.45m; the finale of the Fall Classic series. Courses were designed by Anderson Lima of Brazil and featured winding, technical tracks with sweeping turns and multiple combinations. Stunning autmunal decor including unique elements such as a lovely pond feature and a fun ferris wheel. The atmosphere was festive, with ringside hospitality of an elegant hors d’oeuvres spread making the last Saturday evening of October extra special for spectators.
