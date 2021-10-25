October 25, 2021

Recently in The Voice, the announcement was made of the passing of the conductor of the column, Ask Grandpa, which provided readers with 503 weeks of sage advice, humor, and continuity. Below is the repeat of the January 7 column on gratitude and counting our blessings. There is a reference to the Thanksgiving Gratitude column which we will run in the November 18 issue. Willing participants should send to Ask Grandpa, The Voice, P.O. Box 123, Aurora, IL 60507, or send E-mail address to [email protected] Deadline to receive items of gratitude is November 8.

AURORA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO