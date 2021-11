Covid test positivity rates and virus-related hospitalizations have begun to rise again in Los Angeles and California after months of decline. “Of course we’re watching this with caution,” said L.A. director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer today. “We’re all noticing actually the case rate across California inched up as a whole, as well as the uptick in hospitalizations,” which she said were up about 5%. In Los Angeles, Ferrer reported the test positivity rose to 1.2% today from a low 0.7% on October 18. That may not seem like much, but it’s a 71% rise over the past 10 days in a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO