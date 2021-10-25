CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Facebook Earnings Beat Views; Company Will Break Out Reporting Segments

By BRIAN DEAGON
Investor's Business Daily
 6 days ago

Facebook (FB) reported third-quarter earnings late Monday that beat expectations — though revenue fell short — during one of the most thunderous periods in its history. Facebook stock climbed during late trading, as the company also said it will break out certain business units into separate reporting segments. The...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Hits Record High As Google, Microsoft, Tesla Jump; Facebook Is Now Meta: Weekly Review

The stock market rally hit fresh record highs, with the major indexes running solidly higher despite a couple week closes. Tesla (TSLA) surged on a Hertz deal, hitting a $1 trillion valuation, with several other EV stocks racing higher. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) jumped on strong earnings, while Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) fell on disappointing results. Facebook (FB) fell on weak revenue and guidance, then changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, to emphasize a new metaverse focus.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Facebook Stock#Consumer Behavior#Facebook Reality Labs#Frl#Messenger#Whatsapp#Iphone#Aapl
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Turns Positive Despite Apple Drop, But Amazon Stock Pressures Nasdaq

Key market indexes pared losses midday Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned positive but Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) pressured the Nasdaq composite. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%, the S&P 500 was flat and the Dow Jones industrials turned 0.1% higher in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 edged less than 0.1% lower. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Out With The Old, In With The New: Facebook Changes Name To Meta

Facebook (FB) is now called Meta, the company announced Thursday, a name change designed to reflect its growing ambition beyond social media toward new ways of communicating and interacting in what the company calls the "metaverse." Facebook stock moved up on the news. The company made the announcement at Facebook...
INTERNET
Investor's Business Daily

Facebook Goes All In On The Metaverse

Facebook's investment in the metaverse has generated buzz among investors and has brought attention to a group of companies that are putting big money behind a new internet frontier. But what is the metaverse? And why are major tech firms investing so heavily in a concept pulled straight from the pages of science fiction? IBD reporter Alexis Garcia, with the help of senior reporter Patrick Seitz, breaks down the hype behind the latest tech trend. For more, visit investors.com/growthstories.
INTERNET
Investor's Business Daily

Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

Amazon (AMZN) reported third-quarter results after the market close Thursday that fell short on earnings and revenue, as did its fourth-quarter outlook. Amazon stock dropped. The company reported adjusted earnings of $6.12 a share on revenue of $110.8 billion. Analysts expected Amazon to report earnings of $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.6 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Jumps Before Earnings; Tesla Races Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 200 points Thursday, as Apple stock jumped before earnings due after the close. Tesla stock raced higher, trading just off all-time highs. And ServiceNow, Shopify and Twilio were key earnings movers. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose 2.4% Thursday, while Microsoft (MSFT)...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Apple Misses Sales Target For September Quarter, Sending Stock Lower

Consumer electronics giant Apple (AAPL) late Thursday missed Wall Street's target for sales in its fiscal fourth quarter but matched views on earnings. Apple stock fell in extended trading. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company earned $1.24 a share on sales of $83.4 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 25. Analysts expected...
CUPERTINO, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Shopify Stock Reverses Up Amid Earnings, Revenue Miss

Shopify stock popped on Thursday as investors shrugged off third-quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume that missed expectations as e-commerce growth slowed. For the quarter ending Sept. 30, Shopify earnings came in at 81 cents per share on an adjusted basis. Revenue rose 46% to $1.12 billion, said Canada-based Shopify (SHOP).
STOCKS
Business Insider

Facebook Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Big Investments For A Big Vision'

On Thursday, Facebook reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.22 beating consensus analyst estimates of $3.19. Revenue of $29.01 billion fell just short of analyst expectations of $29.57 billion. Revenue was up 35% from a year ago. Related Link: What Will Be Facebook's New Name? Here Are The Betting Odds. Facebook...
MARKETS
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET
Axios

Facebook beats earnings, but misses on revenue

Facebook's stock jumped marginally in after-hours trading Monday after the company beat Wall Street expectations on earnings per share but missed estimates on revenue. Between the lines: Facebook warned investors last month that changes to Apple’s privacy rules would weigh on its business, and that warning helped the company dodge a big stock slide today.
MARKETS
CNBC

Loup's Gene Munster breaks down Facebook earnings

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster breaks down Facebook earnings and says the metaverse will not be as big as the internet. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Jeff Mills.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Report: Facebook will change its company name to reflect growing VR focus

Facebook Inc. will soon change its company name to reflect its growing focus on augmented and virtual reality, according to a new report. A source said to have direct knowledge of the matter disclosed the planned rebrand to The Verge late Tuesday. The new name is described as a “closely-guarded secret” known to a select few employees.
INTERNET
uploadvr.com

Report: Facebook To Rebrand To Metaverse-Focused Company Name Next Week

A report from The Verge indicates that Facebook will soon announce plans to rebrand its company name to “reflect its focus on building the metaverse.”. According to The Verge, the rebrand will be announced within the next week, potentially during or before Facebook Connect on the 28th. The Verge says the name rebrand could be unveiled before Connect, but either way Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to discuss the news at the conference next week.
BUSINESS
mediaite.com

Facebook Reportedly Will Change Its Company Name and the Twitterverse Has Some Thoughts

On Tuesday night The Verge reported that Facebook will rebrand its company name by the end of the month. “The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could unveil sooner, is meant to signal the tech giant’s ambition to be known for more than social media and all the ills that entail,” said the report, citing a source with direct knowledge.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy