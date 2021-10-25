CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100-Foot-Tall Christmas Tree Arrives At The Grove

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A big storm which brought heavy rain to the Los Angeles area Monday didn’t dampen a popular holiday tradition.

Oct. 25, 2021. (CBSLA)

The Grove in the Fairfax District welcomed its 100-foot-tall Christmas tree Monday morning.

The white fir was brought all the way down from Mount Shasta in Northern California and positioned with the help of a crane.

It will eventually be adorned with 10,000 ornaments and 15,000 lights, according to The Grove.

The Grove will likely hold a tree lighting ceremony in November, along with several holiday festivities leading up to Christmas.

CBS LA

Homeless Encampment Known As ‘Veterans Row’ To Be Relocated Monday

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – A number of community groups, along with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, have worked on a transition and relocation program for homeless vets living in an encampment along San Vincente Boulevard, near Brentwood, known as “veterans row.” Iraq war veteran Lavan Johnson has been living in the encampment, which is set to close Monday. (credit: CBS) “Last man out here, it’s fine,” Johnson said. LAHSA spokesperson Amy Perkins talked about the process of getting unhoused veterans off the sidewalk and into some type of housing. “The bulk at this point, it’s motels. It’s the tents or they moved directly into housing,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gas Prices In Los Angeles County Rise For 19th Consecutive Day, Averaging $4.57 Per Gallon Of Regular

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 19th consecutive day. The price increased four-tenths of a cent to $4.579, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The average price has increased 14.2 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 16.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.41 greater than one year ago. The Orange County average price resumed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Fight Over Mask Mandate Caught On Video At Woodland Hills Restaurant

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A fight that occurred after a customer got angry over being asked to wear a mask in a Woodland Hills restaurant Sunday night was captured on video. A fight over the mask mandate at Kabuki Restaurant in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2021. (Credit: Reddit) The incident took place at about 6 p.m. Sunday at Kabuki Restaurant, located in the 20900 block of Ventura Boulevard. The woman who recorded the video told CBSLA that the customer got angry after a hostess asked him to wear a mask. The customer can be seen aggressively yelling, “You go f— yourself,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Ruptured Natural Gas Line Prompts Evacuation Of 8 Rancho Mirage Homes

RANCHO MIRAGE (CBSLA) – Residents in eight Rancho Mirage area homes were evacuated Saturday after a natural gas line was struck during construction work. The rupture was reported at 8:47 a.m. in the 71900 block of Magnesia Falls Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said crews from SoCalGas were on scene fixing the two-inch natural gas pipe. Magnesia Falls Drive was closed between Highway 111 and San Gorgonio Road while the repairs were being made.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
CBS LA

Several People Stabbed During Big Halloween Party In Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing three people during a Halloween party early Saturday morning in downtown in Los Angeles. The stabbings occurred during an argument with a few people and staff at the Halloween party, where an estimated 500 people were in attendance, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Four people were taken away by ambulance, two of them stabbed and one in serious condition. Paramedics were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to a reported stabbing in the 650 block of South Spring Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Investigators had to call for crowd control as hundreds of partygoers flooded the area. Officers arrest one person early Saturday morning after a series of stabbings in downtown LA. Witnesses told CBSLA that one of the victims was attempting to defend someone who was beaten up when the suspect turned on him. The man arrested was seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with the words “Department of Corrections” printed on the back, an apparent Halloween costume.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Foul Odor From Dominguez Channel Moving Into Communities Outside Carson

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – The stench of hydrogen sulfide coming from the Dominguez Channel, which has plagued Carson residents for weeks, now appears to be moving into other communities, even after the city and county officials declared a state of emergency over the issue. CARSON, CA – OCTOBER 11, 2021: Overall, shows the Dominguez Channel in Carson as seen from Carson St. A foul odor is emanating from the Dominguez Channel and public health officials are recommending Carson residents keep their doors and windows closed as authorities work to address the odor. The Dominguez Channel is a drain channel that crosses through...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Storm Not Enough To Make A Dent In California’s Drought, Expert Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says that while the storm which pummeled California Sunday and Monday was beneficial, it did not do nearly enough to alleviate the state’s drought situation. The swollen San Anselmo creek touches the bottom of businesses on Oct. 24, 2021, in San Anselmo, Calif. (Getty Images) The Bay Area on Sunday had its wettest October day ever, recording four inches of rain in San Francisco and nearly five inches in Santa Rosa. Several cities across Central and Southern California also broke records Monday. However, NWS Meteorologist Mark Jackson told KCAL9 Tuesday that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

How The Despair Of The Pandemic Lead To The Hottest New Pizza Joint In North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – During the pandemic, one in three restaurants closed permanently, which put a lot of people out of work. However, one young chef whipped his despair into a recipe for success. Chef Ben Osher in his North Hollywood eatery Gorilla Pies. October. 2021. (CBSLA) Gorilla Pies, the hottest new pizza place in North Hollywood, is run by brothers Ben and Jake Osher, who make it feel like home. They’ve covered the walls with their family history: a 1988 dodgers pennant, a Kirk Gibson Trapper Keeper, and childhood toys and family photos celebrating their Jewish heritage. “This is our family, approximately around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bear Prompts Lockdown At Shull Elementary School In San Dimas

SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Shull Elementary School in San Dimas was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday because a bear was spotted on the campus. (credit: CBS) Sheriff’s officials confirmed at about 9:20 a.m. that a bear had been reported in the area near Shull Elementary, 825 N. Amelia Ave., prompting the campus lockdown, which didn’t last long. Susan Rogers said kids were still being dropped off at the school when she saw the bear going by. “I just sat in my car, it came across the street, and I was like — ‘oh, hello,'” she said. “It’s exciting, but I’m sad for the bear...
SAN DIMAS, CA
CBS LA

Monday’s Storm Broke Several Rainfall Records Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The bottom half of California may have caught just the tail end of the atmospheric river-amped bomb cyclone, but it was still enough to break a few rain records. October is not known as a big rain month, so several records were broken at airports from Paso Robles in Central California to Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles County. Calendar day rainfall records set at #SantaMaria and #LongBeach today. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/aYluFF9OFq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 26, 2021 The most rainfall was seen at Paso Robles, which recorded 1.54 inches of rain Monday, shattering the record of 0.18...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Dog Rescued From Buoy In Long Beach Now Seeking A Forever Home

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A dog who was rescued from a buoy in Alamitos Bay is now searching for a forever home. (credit: Long Beach Marine Safety Division) Rescuers named the Shih Tzu mix “Siren” and say bystanders saw the dog get scared and run into the ocean on Friday as people tried to approach her. She swam out to a nearby buoy and clung to it to stay afloat. A Good Samaritan in a small boat then carefully coached her to him before giving her to a lifeguard. “Got him all bundled up and drove him back to our headquarters,” said LBFD Marine Safety officer Devon Beebe. “It swam out about 50 yards in pretty cold water, so I’m quite impressed by this little dog’s capabilities.” Siren is available for adoption at the Long Beach Animal Care Services.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

‘Survivor’ Contestant Michelle Yi Describes Frightening Santa Monica Assault

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former ‘Survivor’ contestant Michelle Yi, who goes by “Piper,” spoke exclusively to KPIX 5’s Betty Yu about a vicious attack that may have left her with a detached retina. “I never thought I would be the victim of an attack like this,” said Yi. The Season 16 favorite in Fiji shared photos of her injuries from the October 14th assault. She was preparing to teach her first Pilates class of the day at a Santa Monica studio, when police said 25-year-old Alexandria Diaz assaulted her. “She had a rusty metal saw in one hand and a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Drivers Waiting In Long Lines To Get Less Expensive Gas As Prices Continue To Rise

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Drivers everywhere are feeling the pain at the pump and prices just keep going up. The long lines of cars waiting for gas at a Costco in Huntington Beach Friday were a sure sign that drivers are willing to wait for the least expensive gas in Orange County. The average price of regular gas in Orange County reached its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012, at $4.534. Meanwhile, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday to $4.575, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012. There are gas stations in L.A. County,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Industrial Hand Soap Spill At Major Jefferson Park Intersection Prompts Hazmat Callout

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A flatbed truck spilled hundreds of gallons of industrial hand soap at a Jefferson Park intersection Tuesday morning, prompting a hazmat callout because officials could not initially identify the substance. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat crews were called to the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards just after 8 a.m. when ten plastic 55-gallon drums containing an initially unknown substance fell off a flatbed truck near an Arco gas station. Surveillance video showed two men riding in the truck run from the scene. “It was loud and it seemed like the containers kept falling off,” said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Newsom, Buttigieg Announce Multi-Billion Loan Agreement To Improve Shipping Infrastructure At Ports Of LA, Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A multi-billion loan agreement was announced Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund infrastructure improvements to help clear the shipping bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The partnership will allow California to expedite work on port-specific upgrades, expand capacity for freight rail, develop inland port facilities to expand warehouse storage, and upgrade highways to improve truck travel times, including around the San Pedro Bay and in the Inland Empire. The loan will also help kick-start construction on electrifying railyards and trucks, establish land ports of entry to expand...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Gas Prices At 2012 High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What pandemic? Gas prices have recovered from the COVID-19 slowdown and then some, and are now at a nine-year high. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $4.57 a gallon – a price hike not seen since October of 2012. Gas prices across Southern California have been on a steady rise ever since October of 2020, when most COVID restrictions began to ease. Drivers in Los Angeles County have seen gas prices go up 13 cents over the past 16 days, according to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. That...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Halyna Hutchins Was Shot, Killed By Alec Baldwin With A Live Round On Set Of ‘Rust,’ Authorities Confirm

SANTA FE, N.M. (CBSLA) – Authorities provided new details Wednesday about the shooting death of a Los Angeles cinematographer on a film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last week when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal. People attend a candlelight vigil in Burbank, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2021, for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust.” (Getty Images) In a morning news conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that a single live round from a Pietta Colt .45 revolver fired by...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS LA

Driver Slams Into BMW Dealership In Hancock Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a suspected drunk driver lost control of his car and crashed into a sidewalk in Hancock Park early Tuesday morning, damaging a BMW dealership in the process. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and South Mansfield Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, the driver was speeding when he lost control and careened into the sidewalk outside Beverly Hills BMW. The debris from the crash shattered the windows of the dealership. The crash also damaged a lamp post and traffic light signal. The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested on drunken driving charges. He was not identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Refugio Canyon Residents Return Home After Evacuation Orders Lifted

REFUGIO CANYON (CBSLA) – Shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents living in the Alisal fire burn zone have been cancelled, though officials are still warning that people should be aware of potential hazards that could occur from the downpour. Refugio Canyon in Santa Barbara County. (credit: CBS) Luigi Germani returned to his Santa Barbara County home after spending the night in a hotel during the storm, which brought significant rain “Because of the potential of a landslide, because there’s no more vegetation up the mountain, the dirt can give up any time,” Germani, a homeowner in the area, said. The hills around his property...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Inland Empire Commuters Dealing With Wet And Dangerous Road Conditions

CAJON PASS (CBSLA) – With Monday’s storm, drivers in the Cajon Pass have struggled with slick roads and fogged-up windshields. Southern California freeways are soaked just in time for the evening commute. In the Inland Empire, it was slow going along the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass. Some residents in the area said they were doing their best to avoid the slippery roads. “I hate driving in the rain. It’s scary. I take the streets when it’s like this because I’m really close,” said resident Auggie Quirino, who added that he can avoid the traffic by staying off the highway. Desiree Castaneda, a...
FONTANA, CA
