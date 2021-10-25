100-Foot-Tall Christmas Tree Arrives At The Grove

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A big storm which brought heavy rain to the Los Angeles area Monday didn’t dampen a popular holiday tradition.

The Grove in the Fairfax District welcomed its 100-foot-tall Christmas tree Monday morning.

The white fir was brought all the way down from Mount Shasta in Northern California and positioned with the help of a crane.

It will eventually be adorned with 10,000 ornaments and 15,000 lights, according to The Grove.

The Grove will likely hold a tree lighting ceremony in November, along with several holiday festivities leading up to Christmas.