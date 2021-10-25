Deadline Oct. 29 for Thank You Veterans luncheon

Naperville Park District invites donations to the 15th annual Pennies for Pies drive from November 1-19. From its inception in 2006, the goal of the Pennies for Pies campaign has been to encourage the community to make donations of any amount—including pocket change—to help fund the purchase of pumpkin pies to benefit residents in need through Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Donations may be made in person at select Park District facilities or online at www.napervilleparks.org by clicking on “online registration” and then “donations.” Or use this direct link: apm.activecommunities.com/napervilleparks/ActiveNet_Home?FileName=onlinedonation.sdi.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO