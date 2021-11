While Stephanie Perkins is a voracious reader of horror novels, it was her love of horror films that inspired her to, well, take a stab at writing scary stories. The Asheville-based author achieved New York Times bestseller status in 2014 with her third YA romance, Isla and the Happily Ever After, and landed back on that revered list in 2017 with her debut horror novel, There’s Someone Inside Your House. Recently, things have come full circle as the story of Makani Young attempting to figure out who’s behind a string of murders at her Nebraska high school has been adapted into a feature film. The movie premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 23 and hit Netflix on Oct. 6, where it promptly vaulted to the streaming service’s most popular offering.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO