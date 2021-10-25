3-year-old African lion at Virginia Zoo dies

A 3-year-old lion at the Virginia Zoo has died. He was euthanized.

Emery, an African lion, had developed epilepsy. The seizure-causing disease — for which there is no known cure — is rare for lions and affects animals unpredictably, zoo officials said.

Treatments and medications temporarily helped Emery’s condition, but he stopped responding to treatment in recent weeks. The staff and veterinarian decided to humanely euthanize Emery after his quality of life “significantly deteriorated,” according to a press release.

Emery would have turned 4 Thursday.

Greg Bockheim, the zoo’s executive director, said in a statement that the zoo is devastated by Emery’s death.

“All living things, plants, animals and humans, encounter disease and illness that impact their lives,” Bockheim said. “Our role in caring for animals is not only the long-term survival of their species, but to provide the best quality of life for each individual while they are in our care through every stage of their life.”

Emery was born at the zoo Oct. 28, 2017 to parents Zola and Mramba. Zola died at 16 in 2020; Mramba,18, is still alive. African lions’ lifespan is between 10 and 14 years in the wild and around 16 in human care.

