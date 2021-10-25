Attorney: Alleged Timberview High School Shooter Timothy Simpkins Was Severely Bullied

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The attorney representing alleged Timberview High School shooter Timothy Simpkins,18, pushed back Monday, Oct. 25 against assertions from police that bullying had nothing to do with the incident.

At a news conference in Dallas, attorneys for Timothy Simpkins said they had extensive evidence of “pervasive bullying” at the high school.

They also said they have set up a bullying hotline for parents to call in with more reports of possibly bullying.

The statements follow comments from Arlington Police Chief Al Jones at a safety and security town hall meeting last week with Mansfield ISD, that he could not say there was any evidence of bullying in the case.

He also said he was certain Simpkins was involved in what he called high-risk activity, and a dispute with Zaccheus Selby that led to the shooting. Jones stood by those comment Monday.

“Blanket statements like that, without having all the facts of the case, are unfairly prejudicial,” said Marq Clayton, one of Simpkins’ attorneys. “This investigation is still underway. An independent investigation is being done. It is impossible for anyone to know all that is involved, let alone what precipitated the incident that occurred.”

Selby’s family has also said they have information the shooting followed an ongoing dispute between the two boys and others.

Clayton and Simpkins legal team said they wanted to keep potential jury members from making up their mind about the case before it goes to trial.

Mansfield ISD said in a statement Monday that each report of potential bullying is documented and thoroughly investigated, and goes through the proper processes.