Chinese automaker Xpeng is the latest to pivot to 800-volt charging architecture, which the company claims will add 124 miles of range in just five minutes of charging. Xpeng rolled out the new charging plans as part of its 2021 Tech Day presentation, claiming it will have the first 800-volt charging network in China. The company plans to build 480-kw charging stations supported by both stationary and mobile "power storage facility," according to an Xpeng press release.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO