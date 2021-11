The South Harrison Community School Corp. Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove the mask mandate at each of its schools at a special meeting last Tuesday evening. The new policy modifications, which became effective Oct. 20, now “strongly recommends” masks for students, staff and guests while in the school buildings; however, it is no longer required. The modification also states that should the data dictate a shift in case numbers, this policy can revert back to a mask mandate by request of the superintendent in individual classrooms, buildings or the corporation as a whole.

CORYDON, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO