Texas State

Racecar Crashes Into Fans At Texas Event, Killing 2 Children, Injuring 8

TMZ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas drag racing event turned deadly on Saturday when a driver lost control of his ride and slammed into spectators -- killing two boys and injuring eight others. The tragic incident happened at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas (60 miles north of San Antonio) during an event called "Airport...

Daily Mail

Moment drag racer loses control of his speeding Mustang on section of Texas airstrip with NO safety barriers and crashes into crowd, killing two boys aged six and eight

Video footage captured the moment a drag racer lost control of his Mustang during a racing event and crashed into the crowd, killing two young boys aged six and eight. The crash took place towards the end of the air strip 'track,' on a section with no safety barriers, at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport on Saturday afternoon, with the two children killed yet to be identified.
Witness describes scene after deadly drag racing crash in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Two children are dead and several others are injured after a car participating in a drag race event lost control and hit other cars and spectators, according to Kerrville police. The crash happened Saturday during the Kerrville "Airport Race Wars 2″ drag racing event that was held...
KERRVILLE, TX
Third fatality announced from drag racing event crash

Lt. Mary Krebs of the Kerrville Police Department announced today that a third person has died due to injuries sustained in Saturday's drag racing event held at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. "As of today, October 29, 2021, we are sad to report a third fatality. Rebecca Cedillo of Converse, Texas...
KERRVILLE, TX
