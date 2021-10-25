Racecar Crashes Into Fans At Texas Event, Killing 2 Children, Injuring 8

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lisle Police Department is Investigating a vehicle crash that left three people dead and one injured early Saturday morning. According to authorities, around 1:18 a.m., Lisle Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive for a traffic crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and found one vehicle severely damaged with an Aurora man in his 40s dead inside. The second vehicle was occupied by three people and was found about 200 yards away and was on fire. The passenger of that vehicle, a Naperville man in his 20s was found dead, and the back seat passenger, a Shorewood woman in her 20s was seriously injured. The woman was transported by the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle, a Naperville man in his 20s, was also transported and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.

