Armadillo Christmas Bazaar 2021 still in-person but will be outdoors

By Billy Gates
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While it’s still going to be in person, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is changing again.

Organizers for the event, originally planned for a 10-day indoor holiday shopping experience at Palmer Events Center, said that format “became a challenge for the current climate.”

The bazaar, named Armadillo Bazaar Outside, will now be three days, Dec. 17-19, and outside the events center from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Organizers made the decision in June to have an in-person bazaar — it was virtual in 2020 — and while the original plan won’t work, they’re still happy to have the event.

“We worked hard to find an answer for how to gather our extended Armadillo family together while bringing high-quality fine art to the Austin community,” said Bruce Willenzik, the bazaar’s executive producer. “After seeing how well outdoor shows were working for the artists, we further explored this option for Armadillo. The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar takes our responsibility to our artists seriously.”

Organizers say this year’s event has more than 100 artists signed up and more than 30 of them are new to it. There will also be live bands playing at 11 a.m, and 2:30 p.m. each day including Ruthie Foster, Shinyribs, Gina Chavez, Jackie Vinson and more. One of the event’s goals, the organizers say, is to make fine art accessible and affordable.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or at the Palmer Events Center box office, located at 900 Barton Springs Road in Austin. Children aged 12 and younger get in the event free of charge.

Why are toll dollars going to $1M small tree project off MoPac?

A regional tollway authority will spend $1 million on 55 native Central Texas trees for Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Under federal law, the cemetery was supposed to get a sound wall during the construction of express lanes on MoPac Expressway, but that never happened. Now, nearly a decade later, small trees and an irrigation system will be added instead, at a price tag some are questioning.
