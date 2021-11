This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On October 28, Pettis County Sheriff's Deputies conducted follow up investigation after an arrest about a possible stolen vehicle report. The Pettis County K9 Unit also received information regarding a vehicle in the area west of La Monte. A short time later, Deputies located a vehicle fitting the description of the possibly stolen vehicle and a trailer attached to the vehicle. After running the VIN from the vehicle and the trailer, neither came back as stolen. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office contacted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office to see if they could send a Deputy to the owner's residence to see if he knew where the vehicle and trailer were located.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO