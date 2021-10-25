CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s Delimobil targets over $900 million valuation in U.S. IPO

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Russian car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. said on Monday it would look to raise as much as $240 million in a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of more than $900 million. The company plans to sell 20...

AFP

Russian tycoon pays $500 million to settle US tax bill

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his US citizenship in 2013. Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team. The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a US citizen in 1996.
ECONOMY
b975.com

Hertz says it could provide 150,000 Teslas to Uber, up from an initial 50,000

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) – Rental car company Hertz said it could provide 150,000 Tesla vehicles to Uber during the next three years, up from an initial fleet of 50,000, if the partnership is successful. “Hertz will kick off the program by providing up to 50,000 vehicles by 2023 exclusively to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Paytm seeks $20 billion valuation in India’s biggest IPO

Paytm filed the paperwork for an IPO with the local regulator in July this year. The startup, which has raised more than $3 billion over the past decade and was last valued at $16 billion, said at the time that it was looking to raise about $2.2 billion. In an updated filing this week, Paytm said it is seeking to raise $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Volvo cools IPO expectations, targets $18B valuation

Volvo came out on October 4 with the announcement that it plans to go public via an initial public offering. Under the plan, shares in the company are to be listed on Sweden's Nasdaq Stockholm, with the first day of trading expected to be October 29. Volvo originally planned to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Working to understand Rent the Runway’s IPO valuation

The most extreme version of this obvious truism was WeWork’s first run at the public markets. It filed, everyone found its results to be ridiculous, and the IPO eventually got yanked. A more modest — yet still negative — reaction can be found in Box’s first attempt at going public.
BUSINESS
dig-in.com

Russia’s Renaissance Insurance raises $250M in Moscow IPO

Renaissance Insurance Group JSC, Russia’s largest online policy provider, sold 17.7 billion rubles ($250 million) of new shares in an initial public offering at the low end of its price range. The company sold as much as 162 million new shares, at 120 rubles each in Moscow, it said in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Udemy targets valuation of $4B in major edtech IPO

The San Francisco-based edtech unicorn — backed by Learn Capital, Insight Partners and Norwest, among others — expects to price its IPO between $27 and $29 per share. The company could be valued at more than $4 billion at the upper end of its price range. It’s a modest bump in worth for the company, which was last valued at $3.32 billion during its $50 million November raise.
STOCKS
newsitem.com

Russia's virus infections over 8 million; daily deaths high

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections has topped 8 million, more than 5% of the population, and the daily infection toll hit a new record. The national coronavirus task force said Monday that 34,325 new infections over the past day raised the pandemic total to 8,027,012. It also said 998 people died of COVID-19 in the previous day, bringing the total number of deaths to 224,310 — the highest virus death toll in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Switzerland’s Pictet, Bangkok Bank form wealth management alliance

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Pictet Group and Bangkok Bank PCL on Thursday said they have formed a wealth management strategic alliance for the bank’s clients in Thailand. Pictet, the Geneva-based wealth and asset management firm, said it would provide investment management services and offer broader international investment capabilities across asset classes for the bank’s customers.
BUSINESS
b975.com

Kremlin denies it is set to reboot Russia’s COVID-19 vaccination ad campaign

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Thursday denied a media report which said it was working to relaunch Russia’s troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid surging COVID-19 infection and death rates. The daily Kommersant newspaper, citing two unnamed sources close to the presidential administration, reported earlier on Thursday...
PUBLIC HEALTH

