Colts' Keke Coutee: Gets first Colts reception

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Coutee had one reception for five yards on his only target in Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Keke Coutee: Heads to practice squad

Coutee reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Coutee made his first appearance of the 2021 season in Week 7 against the 49ers, hauling in one catch for five yards. He was only on the field for four offensive snaps.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Colts, Marlon Mack

The Colts have received calls with reported interest from the 49ers, Panthers and Saints. However, the Niners aren’t quite as RB-needy as they were just a few weeks ago — JaMycal Hasty has been cleared to play against the Colts tonight while GM John Lynch says he’s bullish on Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon. Fellow RB Jeff Wilson could also return in a matter of weeks. Lynch characterized his talks with Indy as casual, given his relationship with GM Chris Ballard, but there’s little doubt that he’ll be paying attention to Mack this evening.
NFL
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Sean Payton Tonight

Sean Payton can coach some football. The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a leg injury in the first half. New Orleans, which was also without Taysom Hill (concussion), rode third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to a win over...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Compares Dak Prescott To 1 Legendary Quarterback

Earlier this week, former NFL great Brett Favre had an interesting comparison for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback suggested Prescott is a lot like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. How so? Well, according to Favre, Prescott consistently makes the right decisions with the football.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL

