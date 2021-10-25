Colts' Keke Coutee: Gets first Colts reception

The Colts have received calls with reported interest from the 49ers, Panthers and Saints. However, the Niners aren’t quite as RB-needy as they were just a few weeks ago — JaMycal Hasty has been cleared to play against the Colts tonight while GM John Lynch says he’s bullish on Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon. Fellow RB Jeff Wilson could also return in a matter of weeks. Lynch characterized his talks with Indy as casual, given his relationship with GM Chris Ballard, but there’s little doubt that he’ll be paying attention to Mack this evening.
