NHL

Blues' Ville Husso: Backstopping team against Kings

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Husso will make his season debut at home versus Los Angeles on Monday. Husso will...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

sacramentosun.com

Ville Husso authors shutout as Blues blank Kings

Ville Husso made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Los Angeles Kings 3-0 Monday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and David Perron added an empty-net goal for the Blues, who have started 5-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jonathan...
NHL
abc17news.com

Tarasenko, Husso lift Blues to 3-0 win over Kings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Ville Husso recorded his second career shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained undefeated in five games with a 2-0 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Kings. The Blues are off to a 5-0 start for the first time in franchise history. The Kings haven’t won since their season opener. Husso stopped 34 shots in making his first start of the season between the pipes. Quick had 32 saves in falling to 12-16-3 lifetime against St. Louis.
NHL
NHL

Husso, Blues shut out Kings, stay undefeated

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues set their record for most wins to begin a season with their fifth in a row, 3-0 against the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday. Ville Husso made 34 saves for his second NHL shutout, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Blues, who defeated the Kings 7-3 here on Saturday.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues goaltender Ville Husso placed in COVID protocol

The St. Louis Blues didn’t have goaltender Ville Husso on the ice at practice this morning, and it’s because he has been added to the COVID protocol. He joins Ryan O’Reilly, who has been unavailable the last several days. Brandon Saad, who had previously been in the protocol, rejoined the team this weekend and was on the ice this morning. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff tweets that his colleague and former pro goaltender Mike McKenna will strap on the pads again to help out the Blues at practice.
NHL
Island Packet Online

sacramentosun.com

Kings focused on special teams entering rematch with Blues

The Los Angeles Kings will try to clean up their special teams play when they visit the St. Louis Blues again Monday. The Kings allowed four power-play goals and a short-handed tally while falling 7-3 Saturday in the first of their consecutive games against the Blues in St. Louis. On...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Kings at Blues probable lines: Ville or won’t he?

It had to happen sooner or later. Jordan Binnington is off to a 4-0 start, with a .919 save percentage, but he can’t start every single game. Husso had a perfectly comulent first season with the Blues as Binnington’s backup, but it could’ve gone better. Husso finished 9-6, with a 3.21 GAA and a .893 save percentage.
NHL
FOX 2

Blues beat Kings 3-0 for fifth straight win

Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Ville Husso stopped 34 shots in the Blues 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at Enterprise Center. It’s the Blues fifth straight win to start the season, a new franchise record. After a scoreless first period, Tarasenko made some sweet moves to the Kings net […]
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues' Brandon Saad out vs. Kings due to COVID-19

Another COVID protocol case has popped up in the NHL, this time in St. Louis. The Blues have announced that forward Brandon Saad will be unavailable on Saturday due to COVID protocol. Saad, as well as the entire Blues roster, is vaccinated. With Saad sidelined and Pavel Buchnevich suspended, the Blues will be without their two major offseason additions for their home opener against the L.A. Kings.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kyrou, Blues to face Kings in St. Louis

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-0-0, first in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -168, Kings +142; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings. St. Louis went 27-20-9 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home during...
NHL
The Spun

NHL

LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How to Watch

The LA Kings are in search of their first away victory of the 2021-22 season, as they complete their first back-to-back set tonight in St. Louis. Everything you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. When: Saturday, October 23 at 5:30 PM, PT. Where: Enterprise...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Seven is heaven as Blues scorch Kings 7-3 in home opener

The skating, scoring Blues are 4-0 for the first time since 2017-18 after Saturday’s 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. They have scored 22 times in those four games, for a league-high 5.5 goals per game. That ties for their highest four-game goal total to start a season since...
NHL

