Wichita, KS

KDHE reports 31 more COVID deaths, 61 new hospitalizations

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4Fsz_0ccAojsO00

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said almost 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It comes as there was another increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state.

The KDHE said 31 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Friday morning update. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,242. There have also been 61 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in that same time period. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

KC family mourning sudden loss of father, Navy veteran to COVID-19

Over the weekend, 1,477 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,358 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 94 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-specific data.

Of the 22,828 Kansans who got vaccinated since Friday:

  • 6,602 got their first dose
  • 4,728 got a second dose
  • 11,498 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 63.01% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.33% are considered fully vaccinated.

County Confirmed Delta Variant
Allen 1,885 59
Anderson 1,099 8
Atchison 2,395 73
Barber 496 8
Barton 3,872 79
Bourbon 2,446 26
Brown 1,539 24
Butler 10,892 93
Chase 353 2
Chautauqua 501 6
Cherokee 3,636 31
Cheyenne 431 3
Clark 321 4
Clay 1,240 4
Cloud 1,338 49
Coffey 1,172 11
Comanche 281
Cowley 5,590 71
Crawford 6,705 134
Decatur 354 11
Dickinson 2,893 85
Doniphan 1,369 61
Douglas 12,121 114
Edwards 355 3
Elk 291
Ellis 4,534 20
Ellsworth 1,391 34
Finney 7,218 123
Ford 7,120 148
Franklin 3,755 59
Geary 4,745 150
Gove 472 8
Graham 321 5
Grant 1,239 27
Gray 853 27
Greeley 154
Greenwood 971 8
Hamilton 272
Harper 911 26
Harvey 5,032 36
Haskell 556 17
Hodgeman 234
Jackson 1,987 51
Jefferson 2,581 58
Jewell 407 25
Johnson 77,583 991
Kearny 767 18
Kingman 1,161 19
Kiowa 375 8
Labette 3,503 123
Lane 169 9
Leavenworth 10,309 225
Lincoln 354 3
Linn 1,592 70
Logan 415 8
Lyon 5,435 106
Marion 1,617 9
Marshall 1,451 20
McPherson 4,430 35
Meade 688 32
Miami 4,331 37
Mitchell 771 28
Montgomery 5,353 116
Morris 767 10
Morton 372 1
Nemaha 1,906 39
Neosho 2,568 63
Ness 490 29
Norton 1,410 16
Osage 1,975 41
Osborne 414 26
Ottawa 721 15
Pawnee 1,468 3
Phillips 882 30
Pottawatomie 2,791 99
Pratt 1,217 18
Rawlins 420 9
Reno 11,204 58
Republic 885 9
Rice 1,454 26
Riley 7,758 224
Rooks 774 11
Rush 506 3
Russell 1,124 66
Saline 8,392 264
Scott 768 10
Sedgwick 80,808 858
Seward 4,619 12
Shawnee 25,505 226
Sheridan 491 2
Sherman 793 9
Smith 393 45
Stafford 596 24
Stanton 277 5
Stevens 762 13
Sumner 3,234 37
Thomas 1,352 14
Trego 494 2
Wabaunsee 907 17
Wallace 238 3
Washington 795 19
Wichita 282 1
Wilson 1,530 28
Woodson 400 5
Wyandotte 27,919 280
Beaver, OK 565
Harper, OK 486
Kay, OK 7,166
Texas, OK 4,048

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 25, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 25, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

