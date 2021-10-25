KDHE reports 31 more COVID deaths, 61 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said almost 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It comes as there was another increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state.

The KDHE said 31 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Friday morning update. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,242. There have also been 61 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in that same time period. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 1,477 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,358 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 94 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-specific data.

Of the 22,828 Kansans who got vaccinated since Friday:

6,602 got their first dose

4,728 got a second dose

11,498 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 63.01% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.33% are considered fully vaccinated.

County Confirmed Delta Variant Allen 1,885 59 Anderson 1,099 8 Atchison 2,395 73 Barber 496 8 Barton 3,872 79 Bourbon 2,446 26 Brown 1,539 24 Butler 10,892 93 Chase 353 2 Chautauqua 501 6 Cherokee 3,636 31 Cheyenne 431 3 Clark 321 4 Clay 1,240 4 Cloud 1,338 49 Coffey 1,172 11 Comanche 281 Cowley 5,590 71 Crawford 6,705 134 Decatur 354 11 Dickinson 2,893 85 Doniphan 1,369 61 Douglas 12,121 114 Edwards 355 3 Elk 291 Ellis 4,534 20 Ellsworth 1,391 34 Finney 7,218 123 Ford 7,120 148 Franklin 3,755 59 Geary 4,745 150 Gove 472 8 Graham 321 5 Grant 1,239 27 Gray 853 27 Greeley 154 Greenwood 971 8 Hamilton 272 Harper 911 26 Harvey 5,032 36 Haskell 556 17 Hodgeman 234 Jackson 1,987 51 Jefferson 2,581 58 Jewell 407 25 Johnson 77,583 991 Kearny 767 18 Kingman 1,161 19 Kiowa 375 8 Labette 3,503 123 Lane 169 9 Leavenworth 10,309 225 Lincoln 354 3 Linn 1,592 70 Logan 415 8 Lyon 5,435 106 Marion 1,617 9 Marshall 1,451 20 McPherson 4,430 35 Meade 688 32 Miami 4,331 37 Mitchell 771 28 Montgomery 5,353 116 Morris 767 10 Morton 372 1 Nemaha 1,906 39 Neosho 2,568 63 Ness 490 29 Norton 1,410 16 Osage 1,975 41 Osborne 414 26 Ottawa 721 15 Pawnee 1,468 3 Phillips 882 30 Pottawatomie 2,791 99 Pratt 1,217 18 Rawlins 420 9 Reno 11,204 58 Republic 885 9 Rice 1,454 26 Riley 7,758 224 Rooks 774 11 Rush 506 3 Russell 1,124 66 Saline 8,392 264 Scott 768 10 Sedgwick 80,808 858 Seward 4,619 12 Shawnee 25,505 226 Sheridan 491 2 Sherman 793 9 Smith 393 45 Stafford 596 24 Stanton 277 5 Stevens 762 13 Sumner 3,234 37 Thomas 1,352 14 Trego 494 2 Wabaunsee 907 17 Wallace 238 3 Washington 795 19 Wichita 282 1 Wilson 1,530 28 Woodson 400 5 Wyandotte 27,919 280 Beaver, OK 565 Harper, OK 486 Kay, OK 7,166 Texas, OK 4,048

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 25, 2021

Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 25, 2021

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oklahoma State Department of Health

