KDHE reports 31 more COVID deaths, 61 new hospitalizations
WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said almost 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It comes as there was another increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state.
The KDHE said 31 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Friday morning update. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,242. There have also been 61 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in that same time period. The KDHE does not track recoveries.KC family mourning sudden loss of father, Navy veteran to COVID-19
Over the weekend, 1,477 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,358 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 94 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-specific data.
Of the 22,828 Kansans who got vaccinated since Friday:
- 6,602 got their first dose
- 4,728 got a second dose
- 11,498 got a third dose
Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 63.01% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.33% are considered fully vaccinated.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,885
|59
|Anderson
|1,099
|8
|Atchison
|2,395
|73
|Barber
|496
|8
|Barton
|3,872
|79
|Bourbon
|2,446
|26
|Brown
|1,539
|24
|Butler
|10,892
|93
|Chase
|353
|2
|Chautauqua
|501
|6
|Cherokee
|3,636
|31
|Cheyenne
|431
|3
|Clark
|321
|4
|Clay
|1,240
|4
|Cloud
|1,338
|49
|Coffey
|1,172
|11
|Comanche
|281
|Cowley
|5,590
|71
|Crawford
|6,705
|134
|Decatur
|354
|11
|Dickinson
|2,893
|85
|Doniphan
|1,369
|61
|Douglas
|12,121
|114
|Edwards
|355
|3
|Elk
|291
|Ellis
|4,534
|20
|Ellsworth
|1,391
|34
|Finney
|7,218
|123
|Ford
|7,120
|148
|Franklin
|3,755
|59
|Geary
|4,745
|150
|Gove
|472
|8
|Graham
|321
|5
|Grant
|1,239
|27
|Gray
|853
|27
|Greeley
|154
|Greenwood
|971
|8
|Hamilton
|272
|Harper
|911
|26
|Harvey
|5,032
|36
|Haskell
|556
|17
|Hodgeman
|234
|Jackson
|1,987
|51
|Jefferson
|2,581
|58
|Jewell
|407
|25
|Johnson
|77,583
|991
|Kearny
|767
|18
|Kingman
|1,161
|19
|Kiowa
|375
|8
|Labette
|3,503
|123
|Lane
|169
|9
|Leavenworth
|10,309
|225
|Lincoln
|354
|3
|Linn
|1,592
|70
|Logan
|415
|8
|Lyon
|5,435
|106
|Marion
|1,617
|9
|Marshall
|1,451
|20
|McPherson
|4,430
|35
|Meade
|688
|32
|Miami
|4,331
|37
|Mitchell
|771
|28
|Montgomery
|5,353
|116
|Morris
|767
|10
|Morton
|372
|1
|Nemaha
|1,906
|39
|Neosho
|2,568
|63
|Ness
|490
|29
|Norton
|1,410
|16
|Osage
|1,975
|41
|Osborne
|414
|26
|Ottawa
|721
|15
|Pawnee
|1,468
|3
|Phillips
|882
|30
|Pottawatomie
|2,791
|99
|Pratt
|1,217
|18
|Rawlins
|420
|9
|Reno
|11,204
|58
|Republic
|885
|9
|Rice
|1,454
|26
|Riley
|7,758
|224
|Rooks
|774
|11
|Rush
|506
|3
|Russell
|1,124
|66
|Saline
|8,392
|264
|Scott
|768
|10
|Sedgwick
|80,808
|858
|Seward
|4,619
|12
|Shawnee
|25,505
|226
|Sheridan
|491
|2
|Sherman
|793
|9
|Smith
|393
|45
|Stafford
|596
|24
|Stanton
|277
|5
|Stevens
|762
|13
|Sumner
|3,234
|37
|Thomas
|1,352
|14
|Trego
|494
|2
|Wabaunsee
|907
|17
|Wallace
|238
|3
|Washington
|795
|19
|Wichita
|282
|1
|Wilson
|1,530
|28
|Woodson
|400
|5
|Wyandotte
|27,919
|280
|Beaver, OK
|565
|Harper, OK
|486
|Kay, OK
|7,166
|Texas, OK
|4,048
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 25, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 25, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health
