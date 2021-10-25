CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Woman pleads guilty to soliciting Lansing inmate’s murder

By The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfLFq_0ccAoPAk00

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty to solicitation of capital murder after she helped set up a plan to kill an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

During a plea hearing Friday, Renee Johnson-Fritz admitted that she sent a message to inmate Andrew Hogue ordering the death of another inmate. The target inmate was attacked in April 2019 but survived.

Man in costume held at gunpoint in Kansas home until deputies arrive

Johnson-Fritz’s husband, Frederick Fritz, is also charged with solicitation of capital murder. Prosecutors said he sent his wife a letter demanding the death of the Lansing inmate.

Witnesses at a preliminary hearing said Frederick Fritz is a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood of Kansas. Hogue is charged with attempted capital murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A first-year Kansas lawmaker, who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was arrested Saturday evening and Johnson County Jail records show he remains in custody Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita teen identified in deadly shooting Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after a shooting that took place in Wichita Saturday. Shortly before 7 p.m., the Wichita Police Department received a call about a shooting and a man down near the intersection of Richmond and Walker. According to Wichita police, they arrived on the scene to find 17-year-old Diego […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, KS
Lansing, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
City
Home, KS
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Solicitation#Ap#The Aryan Brotherhood#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Woman dies after being hit by semitrailer in northeast Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Olathe say a pedestrian has died in a crash early Friday morning on Old 56 Highway. Police say in a news release that the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. when Olathe officers were called to the area on a report of a semitrailer hitting a pedestrian. Arriving officers […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy