Woman pleads guilty to soliciting Lansing inmate’s murder
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty to solicitation of capital murder after she helped set up a plan to kill an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.
During a plea hearing Friday, Renee Johnson-Fritz admitted that she sent a message to inmate Andrew Hogue ordering the death of another inmate. The target inmate was attacked in April 2019 but survived.Man in costume held at gunpoint in Kansas home until deputies arrive
Johnson-Fritz’s husband, Frederick Fritz, is also charged with solicitation of capital murder. Prosecutors said he sent his wife a letter demanding the death of the Lansing inmate.
Witnesses at a preliminary hearing said Frederick Fritz is a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood of Kansas. Hogue is charged with attempted capital murder.
