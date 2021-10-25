WATCH: 'Didn't even feel a thing': Gov. Hochul receives COVID-19 booster shot

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Governor Kathy Hochul received her COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Monday morning and encouraged other eligible New Yorkers to do the same.

"If I don't feel this at all, i'm going to double your salary," Hochul joked as she rolled up her sleeve.

Photo credit Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Hochul received the Moderna booster at Binghamton University's Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.

"Done! Didn't even feel a thing," Hochul said as she shook the nurse's hand.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that anyone that is eligible for a booster shot can get a brand of the vaccine that’s different from the one they initially received.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also got a COVID-19 booster shot during his daily briefing at City Hall on Monday.