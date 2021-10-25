WATCH: 'Didn't even feel a thing': Gov. Hochul receives COVID-19 booster shot
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Governor Kathy Hochul received her COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Monday morning and encouraged other eligible New Yorkers to do the same.
"If I don't feel this at all, i'm going to double your salary," Hochul joked as she rolled up her sleeve.
Hochul received the Moderna booster at Binghamton University's Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.
"Done! Didn't even feel a thing," Hochul said as she shook the nurse's hand.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that anyone that is eligible for a booster shot can get a brand of the vaccine that’s different from the one they initially received.
Mayor Bill de Blasio also got a COVID-19 booster shot during his daily briefing at City Hall on Monday.
