JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC ("the Company") Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11. As previously announced in the Company's 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements, and following the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Company announces that Tristan Hillgarth has succeeded Nigel Wightman as Chairman of the Company. Sarah Whitney will continue as Chairman of the Audit & Management Engagement Committee and will assume the role of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee from Tristan.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO