Peacock announced that the new docuseries “Paris in Love” will begin streaming Nov. 11, with new episodes dropping every following Thursday. The 13-part wedding series will follow Hilton as she discovers the road to the altar has a few unexpected turns along the way as she prepares to marry successful venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the midst of planning for the wedding, fans will watch as Hilton navigates adulthood, a demanding work schedule and plans for her future. Hilton’s mother Kathy Hilton and sister Rothschild Hilton will support her through it all, from her engagement part to bridal dress shopping to...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO