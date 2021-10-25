10-digit dialing begins in various area codes across New York State

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — All phone users in various parts of New York will now need to dial 10-digits – the area code and the seven-digit phone number – to complete local calls.

The change took effect Sunday for residents in five New York State area codes: 516 in Nassau County; 607 in Binghamton, Ithaca and Elmira; 716 in Buffalo; 845 in most of the Hudson Valley; and 914 in Westchester County.

Prior to the rule change, residents whose phone numbers began with one of those area codes only needed to dial seven digits when making calls to those who shared the prefix.

The change is most likely to affect those who primarily use landline phones as many cellphone providers already require dialing 10-digits to complete any call.

The reason for the change, according to the Federal Communications Commission, is due to a new nationwide three-digit number that has been established to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In 2020, the FCC approved 988 as the new three-digit emergency number. The number will be in effect by July 16, 2022, and before then, the FCC said that numbers beginning with 988 will have to change to a 10-digit local dialing system.

According to the FCC, that change will impact a total of 82 area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory.

Not much will change for newer technology, but some older equipment may need to be updated, including fax machines, medical monitoring devices, internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, voicemail services and other dialing devices.

Phone users who try to use the seven-digit local dialing system will now receive a message informing them that the ring cannot be completed as dialed.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and will still be available after the 988 number takes effect.