Slots About Horses

A good constellation to view now is Pegasus, the Flying Horse. It's one of the largest constellations in our sky, and the best time to observe it is September and October. It's just east and slightly below Cassiopeia with the Andromeda galaxy between them. The story is that Pegasus rode this flying horse to save Andromeda from Cetus the Sea Monster. To find it, look in the NE for the Milky Way, then look to the right toward the east.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO