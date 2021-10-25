Slots About Horses

Amsterdam, The Netherlands (October 26, 2021) – Ifat Zohar’s photography thrives at the intersection of fantasy, reminiscence, and passion; this summer that intersection was stunningly bisected by an Olympic equestrian and her journey to the upper echelons of the sport. Dani Waldman, formerly Goldstein, has been a long time friend of Zohar; the pair met via their connections with the Israeli Equestrian Federation, and the merging of art, sport, and brilliance has yielded some breathtaking imagery. From Renaissance style equine portraits to scenes straight from a fantasy novel, Zohar and Waldman’s creative minds have combined to create some of the most striking portraits of an Olympian athlete.
