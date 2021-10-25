A Video of a Man Brutally Assaulting a Nurse on Duty Went Viral

A Florida man whose two-year-old son fatally shot his mother during a video call has been arrested for failing to keep the gun out of the child’s reach.Veondre Avery, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to secure a weapon. His next court date is set for 23 November.On 11 August, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn was on a Zoom work call at her residence in Altamonte Springs, when her co-worker on the other side of the call heard a loud gunshot and saw Lynn’s two-year-old son standing in the background....

