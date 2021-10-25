CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Trudeau’s Cabinet is due for an overhaul

By Nick Taylor-Vaisey
 6 days ago
Trudeau's Cabinet reveal on Tuesday will reveal the fate of Harjit Sajjan, who is expected to be shuffled. | The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Jean Chrétien crafted cabinets on a blank piece of paper — in 1996 he started on a cocktail napkin in Kuala Lumpur — describing the work as "the most private and personal duty a prime minister has to perform."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a small group of trusted advisers may need an erasable, oversized whiteboard to game out the next federal cabinet. They've spent more than a month sorting out the next crop of ministers. It's no simple task. Three cabinet ministers lost on election night, and a fourth — the high profile Catherine McKenna — quit politics. That complicated Trudeau's pledge to appoint another gender-equal Cabinet.

He's also under pressure to reassign Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, an underperformer who has fallen short on key files — including fixing a misogynistic military culture.

It's all a recipe for an overhaul of the Cabinet, not an exercise in tinkering. The last group was assembled before a pandemic, and some of the party's priorities have taken on new urgency and increased public scrutiny. The people in charge of major portfolios will signal to insiders who Trudeau trusts most to see through an ambitious agenda.

Some newcomers, including Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault, are instant contenders. But adding one man means either cutting another, or promoting an additional woman. It could get bulky. Trudeau's last Cabinet had 37 ministers, himself included. Brian Mulroney and Stephen Harper both maxed out at 40. In the end, Trudeau could set a new Canadian record.

When Trudeau unveils the new Cabinet on Tuesday, he will likely transform at least a few relatively unknown elected people into senior government officials. He'll also disappoint loyal MPs who were convinced this was their moment, but will have to settle for less.

The heady job of building a Cabinet is always highly anticipated after an election. But unlike U.S. presidents who pluck their secretaries from inside and outside of government, prime ministers typically stick to their parliamentary caucuses. They select their front bench from an elite group of people, each sent to Ottawa by thousands of voters, who believe they deserve a seat at the table. Chrétien says that "expectation adds an undercurrent of jealousy and grievance that doesn't exist in the American system."

Wernick's cabinet-making tips: Michael Wernick was the clerk of the Privy Council for three years in the Trudeau era, the top public servant who oversees the bureaucracy and a key nonpartisan adviser to the prime minister and Cabinet. He also worked at the Privy Council Office under three other prime ministers.

Wernick wrote a book this year, "Governing Canada: A Guide to the Tradecraft of Politics," that Ottawa insiders joke is a snooze — far from the tell-all they were hoping for from a man who spent decades watching how governments really worked in Canada.

But Wernick's book offers a helpful blueprint for new prime ministers, including sharp advice on picking a front bench. Among his tips on keeping caucus guessing: "You want them to worry and in some cases to fear you."

Start with geography: Wernick counsels Cabinet makers to start with geography.

Anybody who is a lonely Liberal representative in a key region — say, Boissonnault in Tory-dominated Alberta — is instantly in the conversation.

Then, fill the most senior roles like finance and foreign affairs — good spots for former leadership rivals. Soon after the election, Trudeau cemented Chrystia Freeland as deputy prime minister and finance minister. Freeland is increasingly seen as the heir apparent.

Focus on priorities: Wernick's next step is to find trusted stewards for the biggest election priorities. Trudeau's Liberals promised big on climate change, housing affordability and Covid recovery. He points out that former provincial cabinet ministers "can be a good fit for the portfolios that bring more risk of bad things popping up, as they are less likely to be easily flustered or paralyzed."

Trudeau's caucus is packed with them: Lena Diab in Nova Scotia; and Marie-France Lalonde, Yasir Naqvi, Michael Coteau and Helena Jaczek in Ontario.

Round out the slate: The PM's final step is to account for gender, race and ethnicity. "You are going to be judged on it," writes Wernick.

That's where Trudeau will make the toughest calls. Sean Fraser is a three-term Liberal MP from a Nova Scotia riding that typically votes Conservative. He's ably defended his government's record in the House of Commons. And he's also making friends in the right places. A connected insider recently tipped POLITICO to a local dinner event where Fraser was all smiles with Tim Houston, the new Progressive Conservative premier whose riding overlaps with Fraser's Central Nova.

Fraser's loyalists will say he's ready for primetime. But the Cabinet lost a Nova Scotia voice in the last election when Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan went down to defeat. Trudeau's Cabinet will have as many women as men, which increases Diab's odds. Of course, Trudeau could appoint both. But if one Maritime province merits two ministers, New Brunswickers might grumble if they're left with just one.

The odds-on picks: Chrétien wrote in "My Years as Prime Minister" that his first choices were relatively simple. The same is likely true for Trudeau. He's bound to surprise political insiders when he unveils his team, but no one will be shocked if high achievers like Carla Qualtrough and Anita Anand — the overseers of Covid relief programs and vaccine procurement, respectively — get big promotions. Both are in the conversation to replace Sajjan at defense.

Marc Miller has gained a solid reputation at Indigenous services and no one complains about Marc Garneau as foreign minister. But that doesn't mean they won't be shuffled.

"It's usually wise to keep ministers in their department long enough to let them learn the ropes and master the issues," Chrétien wrote. "But too little change can create frustration and agitation among those backbenchers who see no movement and, therefore, no possibility of advancement in their own careers."

The consolation prize: Chrétien said he was under the gun to elevate new voices. "There's an unfortunate misconception in Ottawa that if you're not a minister, you're not a success."

Anyone who doesn't crack the Cabinet could end up as a parliamentary secretary — Fraser's repeated fate to date — or a committee chair. Anyone relegated to those positions is left to do their best and hope the Rube Goldberg machine that produces Cabinet works out more favorably down the line. "It's complex," wrote Chrétien, "and it's not always fair."

