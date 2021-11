With playoffs on the doorstep, Mosinee and Lakeland faced off to finish the regular season. Lakeland had already sewn up the Great Northern Conference title and had not lost a single conference game all year and only 1 loss in total. Both teams were eager to go into the playoffs with momentum and a win. Mosinee has been guided all year by the Holtz brothers, Toren and Cole, but a couple other players stepped up for the victory.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO