KRAFTON had released the 1.6 update to PUBG Mobile last month and they didn’t disappoint us at all. It has just been one month and the 1.7 update is about to release around the 13th of November, 2021 and the developers have outdone themselves once again. Let us get into the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.7 version (BETA) and talk about some of the anticipated features.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO