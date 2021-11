Version 2.0 of Tsardom Total War, one of the most interesting recent mods for Medieval II: Total War - Kingdoms, has just been released. Fans of Creative Assembly's games are currently mainly awaiting the release of Total War: Warhammer III. However, Rome: Total War and Medieval II: Total War are still undisputedly the most popular installments among the members of the modding community, which is due to the fact that they are much more friendly to modifications than the latest parts, and their relatively simple graphics makes it easy to create new assets. As a result, those titles, despite being several years old, are the ones for which the most interesting and ambitious projects are created. An excellent example of this is Tsardoms Total War, which finally lived to see version 2.0.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO