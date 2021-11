Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Over the weekend, my wife and I went to the theater for the first time since early March 2020. We went with the same couple that we did 19 months ago. I do not remember much from that March play, but I distinctly remember the feel of that evening. There was a palpable sense that it would be the last time we might be going out for quite some time. I recall we saw a Sunday matinee and then ate a very early dinner in an uncrowded restaurant. There was comfort in the lack of other people. A week later, everything had shut down.

