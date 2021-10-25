Sunday, Oct. 24 Wind Event Update

As of 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25; We’ll continue to update as we have more information.

The wind event on Sunday, Oct. 24, caused widespread outages throughout Seattle City Light’s service territory. At the evening peak, we saw about 44,000 customers impacted. We had more than 15 crews, including about 85 line workers responding; a typical number as we have had with similar weekend events.

With these widespread events – more than 100 individual outages around the service area – we have lots of ground to cover to locate the area of impact, which can extend restoration times beyond what is typical when there is only a single or handful of outages.

City Light focuses on addressing life/safety issues first and making repairs where we can restore the largest number of customers at a time. However, restoration times can vary greatly due to individual conditions, e.g., if crews must wait for a tree to be removed or if the crew onsite needs to wait for additional equipment for the necessary repair.

Crews were out in the field working throughout the night. As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, we’d restored all but about 4,300 customers. By 11 a.m., fewer than 2,000 customers were still without power. (Please note, the outage map was not updating properly earlier today so it showed much higher numbers than actual customers experiencing an outage. This appears to be resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.)

We’ll continue working until everyone is restored. We appreciate everyone’s patience.

East Marginal Way Response

During the Oct. 24 event, 15 poles along East Marginal Way South failed. Crews continue working to clear the road so it can reopen to traffic; at this time, this work is expected to last into Tuesday mid-day. See also, the Seattle Department of Transportation’s updates on road closures following Sunday’s storm.

These poles, located north of the stretch of poles that failed during a 2019 incident, were last inspected in August 2021. Three poles were identified for replacement and were in the process of being designed and permitted for replacement. As we clear the road, we are transferring the poles and equipment to a location for further inspection.