NOTE: Hopkins County Schools may compete in different districts, and results are marked as such. Results from Sulphur Bluff are pending. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats ran Varsity and Junior Varsity boys and girls teams in the district cross country meet in Hallsville Thursday. The Varsity girls took to the course first with seven runners coming in at various time throughout the morning. Hayley Schultz crossed the finish line first for the Varsity Ladycats, in 6th place, with a time of 21.26. Jaicee Jasmer crossed second for the Ladycats in 8th place with a time of 21:43. Both girls helped to secure the teams spot for the regional race. Overall the Varsity Ladycats placed third in the district race, advancing the Varsity team to regionals.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO