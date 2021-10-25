Bruce Springsteen & Barack Obama Talk About Their Podcast Based on Shared Experiences

We’re all more alike than current headlines would lead us to believe. President Barack Obama and rock legend Bruce Springsteen have been pointing to this truth on their podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA. Recently, the two podcast hosts and public figures sat down with CBS to discuss their collaboration and how it all came together.

The duo first became friends early on in President Obama’s political career and bonded over similar experiences that they had with their respective fathers. Both note just how much their fathers influenced their career paths. They also describe that unshakeable thought of feeling like an outsider in life.

“That’s the American story, you know?” Springsteen told CBS about feeling like an outsider. “When I was young, I felt voiceless. You know, I felt invisible, and I think we’re in trouble and that a lot of people do feel very voiceless.”

In this conversation with CBS, President Obama then explained that the two friends decided to publish their stories largely because of his wife’s, Michelle Obama, encouragement. The 44th President explained that Michelle told him, “you need to spend more time with Bruce.”

“I said, ‘Well, why is that?'” President Obama said. “She says, ‘You know, he understands all his failings and flaws as a man, and you don’t seem to understand as well just exactly how messed up you are.” President Obama replied, “You’re right. No doubt.” Hence, the Renegades podcast covers “their lives, music, and enduring love of America—despite all its challenges.”

The pair is also releasing a book together, under the same title of Renegades: Born in the USA, which is expected tomorrow (October 26). You can pre-order a copy here.

Watch the longer interview of Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama discussing their friendship and collaboration below.