PBA files lawsuit against COVID vaccine mandate for NYPD, city workers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Police Benevolent Association says it filed a lawsuit Monday against the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city workers, including the NYPD.

The union announced on Twitter it filed a lawsuit in Staten Island state Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the mandate. PBA leaders also plan to file a request in court for a temporary injunction preventing the mandate from being implemented by the city while the lawsuit proceeds.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the vaccine mandate for all municipal workers on Wednesday.

The mandate goes into effect on Nov. 1. Over 160,000 city workers will need to show proof of at least one shot of a COVID vaccine by 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the mayor’s office.

Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they are able to show proof of vaccination to their supervisor, de Blasio said. There will not be a weekly COVID testing option.

The requirement has been met with strong opposition from several sectors of municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers.

