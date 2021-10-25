CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PBA files lawsuit against COVID vaccine mandate for NYPD, city workers

By Mark Sundstrom, Lauren Cook
 6 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Police Benevolent Association says it filed a lawsuit Monday against the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city workers, including the NYPD.

The union announced on Twitter it filed a lawsuit in Staten Island state Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the mandate. PBA leaders also plan to file a request in court for a temporary injunction preventing the mandate from being implemented by the city while the lawsuit proceeds.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the vaccine mandate for all municipal workers on Wednesday.

The mandate goes into effect on Nov. 1. Over 160,000 city workers will need to show proof of at least one shot of a COVID vaccine by 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the mayor’s office.

Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they are able to show proof of vaccination to their supervisor, de Blasio said. There will not be a weekly COVID testing option.

The requirement has been met with strong opposition from several sectors of municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers.

Comments / 26

Elvin
6d ago

This is a joke Vaccinated can still spread it and die there are victims out there just because you haven’t fell on your face that doesn’t mean others haven’t

Paul Aloise
6d ago

It’s so deadly we have to walk around healthy with masks because it has no symptoms….scary. Further proof, who do you know that died? Some 95 year old lady that went to the hospital with pneumonia? I haven’t met a person yet that has given me a compelling example.

Starfleet Command
6d ago

♦️ ☞ NO ONE who is INTELLIGENT wants any of these UNNECESSARY and CRIPPLING INJECTIONS . NO ONE . 🌛

Related
PIX11

Mayor says 91% of city workforce is vaccinated; thousands still holding out

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Thousands of city municipal workers remained unvaccinated Saturday, a day after Friday’s vaccinate mandate deadline. Those who remain unvaccinated will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.  Saturday evening, though, the mayor said 91% of city-employed workers had gotten the jab. But while the numbers have slowly gone up, some New Yorkers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY tells prison inmates: Get vaccinated, get a Big Mac

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state prisons are encouraging inmates to get the COVID-19 vaccine — and they’re offering up a side of fries with that. A recent memorandum sent by the state’s acting corrections commissioner lists pizza and treats from McDonald’s among the latest vaccine incentives being offered to inmates. The Auburn Citizen […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Last day of early voting in NJ as residents decide governor, Legislature

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s first-ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday in an election in which voters will elect the governor and Legislature. Polls are open until 6 p.m. For more information on early voting, click here. To find your assigned polling site, click here. More than 400,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already […]
PIX11

