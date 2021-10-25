First park in USA for social justice opens in Columbus
According to NBC4i , quotes from scripture and words of wisdom from religious and civic leaders now grace 37 stones at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on the city’s east side.
Along this new “Pathway of Justice,” each stone provides a moment of quiet reflection and a ray of hope for a brighter tomorrow. The park is unique; it’s the only park in the entire country dedicated solely to social justice.
The Pathway of Justice features more than three dozen stones engraved with quotes from social justice leaders all over the world. You can take a walk down the Pathway of Justice by visiting the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on Broad St. in downtown Columbus, next to the Columbus Museum of Art.
For the full NBC4 story click here
