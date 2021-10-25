UPDATE: Man reported missing near Polebridge located

UPDATE: 12:52 p.m. - Oct. 26, 2021

KALISPELL - Authorities report that 40-year-old Jordan Bostrom of Helena — who had been reported missing in the Polebridge area — has been located.

No further information has been released.

(first report: 12:51 p.m. - Oct. 25, 2021)

Authorities are searching for a Helena man who has been reported missing in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search and Rescue are looking for 40-year-old Jordan Bostrom in the Polebridge area.

Jordan was reported missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.

MTN News

Jordan — who is is 6’6” tall and weighs 250 pounds — is bald with a red beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Jordan is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5585 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov .

