PORTLAND, Ore. — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the FBI is cautioning people about online scams. Gabriel Gundersen is an FBI agent in Oregon. He said he has seen people lose millions of dollars and anyone who uses the internet is at risk. Ransomware attacks will demand cryptocurrency, or digital money like Bitcoin. Gundersen said online shopping scams are a problem as well, especially during the holidays. People will often purchase items online and receive something very different than what they paid for.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO