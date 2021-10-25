Choose Your Own Adventure: Local School Starts Unique English Program

He has made it his mission to help young people manage their money better through the launch of his page-turning narrative, The Seed Tree: A Financial Fable. Carter tells the story of a sophomore named Andrew Black, as he navigates the world of finance alongside his instructor, Mr. Sharp. A teen/young adult financial self-help book that blends the beauty of a fictional story with the hard facts and advice of a non-fiction workbook. Young people will be drawn in by Andrew’s gripping story while learning about managing their money along the way. Although the story itself may be fictional, the teachings, tips, and tricks are all based on the author’s own experiences. From crafting a budget and obtaining his first job, to setting up a Roth IRA and developing an investment plan, Andrew emerges at the end of the semester with more financial literacy than most adults attain in their lifetimes. With the power of compound interest at his fingertips, Andrew’s journey demonstrates the amazing benefits of getting an early start on the path toward financial intelligence.

