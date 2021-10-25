Choose Your Own Adventure: Local School Starts Unique English Program
By Jen Donovan
choose901.com
6 days ago
Let’s be real: the average high-schooler doesn’t get home from a long day at school and cozy up with an 800 page American Gothic Novel (and who would blame ‘em). Sure, it’s not unheard of for teens to stay up into the wee hours binge reading Harry Potter, The Hunger Games,...
An enchanting musical fairytale with an interdisciplinary twist is ready to make its premiere at the University of Louisville. “The Golden Key,” an adaptation of a 19th century Scottish fairytale, is the result of a multifaceted collaboration between the School of Music and The College of Arts and Sciences. The world premiere is an all University of Louisville production. The entire cast hails from the School of Music, including faculty Emily Albrink and Chad Sloan, and students Olivia Andrew, Cameron Carnes and Emma Pinkly. The music is by Gabriel Evens, professor, pianist and composer in the School of Music, and the book and lyrics are by Jeffrey Skinner, professor in the creative arts program in the English department.
The English Department at Oakland University is modernizing its curriculum for its Bachelor of Arts in English program. The department has introduced four new courses, as well as two new requirements for the degree. The program changes have launched this school year with its new courses having begun at the...
LA GRANDE — This after-school classroom lacks walls but not inspired students who enjoy discovering the wonders of nature. It is an unadorned pavilion on the south edge of La Grande on land owned by the Blue Mountains Conservancy. The pavilion, about 50 yards south of the currently dry Pete’s Pond, is frequently the base of the new Discover After School program for La Grande Middle School students.
The program can enroll up to 44 students at each grade level with the goal to maintain a 50/50 enrollment between native English speakers and native Spanish speakers. Woodland Public Schools’ Dual Language Program offers the opportunity for students starting in kindergarten to learn and use both English and Spanish during every school day. Now in its fourth year at Columbia Elementary School, the Dual Language Program offers bilingual learning for students from grades K-3.
It’s 4 p.m. at S.S. Conner Elementary School’s district-run afterschool program, and cheerleaders are pumping up a group of 70 students as they enjoy a healthy snack. Now with full bellies and high spirits, the students go into classrooms and center themselves with deep breathing exercises and social and emotional learning practices. Then it’s on to fun, hands-on learning and, at last, an epic game of kickball in the gym.
ADA, Okla., (KTEN) — Mercy Hospital in Ada and other local companies have partnered with Ada High School to give students the opportunity to gain hands-on career experience. Students enrolled in the Career Kickstarter program learn skills in the classroom and begin an internship with a participating local business later in the semester.
Heather Nicholson has been a third-grade teacher in the California Area School District for the past 23 years. It was her new position leading the Moonshot Grant Program that earned her the Dr. Howard Jack Outstanding Public Educator Award. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Buffalo Middle School is one of five schools tooting their horns with joy as they received much-needed grant money to help further develop their band program. “This allows me to have all the stuff that we need here to prepare for all the kids to be able to play, which […]
MIDDLEBURY | Cabot Creamery Co-operative has launched a Farmer Pen Pal program to connect their younger fans with the dairy farmers who supply the creamery. The program is designed to give a first-hand account of life on a dairy farm, the journey from cow to cheese, and all things farming.
PLAIN TWP. – As the school bus drove away, signaling the end of another school day, a student yelled out one of the windows. Most of the students at Middlebranch Elementary were headed home. Others stayed. Like Crystal Hindel and Landon Jones. "I love it. We get to do engineering,"...
(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is a bright 13-year-old girl named Journie who loves to read. " My friends tell me that I'm really smart," says Journie. "And whenever I meet a new friend, they always ask how old I am. And they're like, 'Really? You're 13. I felt you're my age, like 16.'"
Reading is a great way to exercise your brain and improve your sleep. What’s more? According to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, reading may even help to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s. Whether you’re a book lover or hoping to read more, here are five tips on how to...
When Youth Villages asked for their Runners Club to be plugged on Volunteer Odyssey’s platform, I knew I had an opportunity to fill a void in my life. I’ve always been a runner, though it took me a long time to think I “qualified,” because I weaved in and out of love with the sport. After high school, it took me a few years to figure out my place, and my passion, for running. I found this through running with others, and more specifically, through running with kids.
Mojo@AU Conversational English Program is a collaboration between the Office of International Programs and Advancity to help international students improve their conversational skills and engage more comfortably on Auburn’s campus. “The program is designed to help our international students become more confident in their English-speaking skills, and thereby more comfortable...
Young people care deeply about the environment. You can see this even in young children. Ask a first grader to tell you about their favorite animals. They’ll undoubtedly tell you that those animals — whales, elephants, wolves, butterflies, turtles — are endangered because of human activity. Caroline Hickman conducted a...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather outside would suggest Alaska’s growing season has come to an end, but you wouldn’t know it inside Mason Simmers’ classroom at Denali Montessori Elementary School. Friday was planting day for the combined class of fourth, fifth and sixth graders. It was the second time...
Mother Nature must not be a fan of All Hallows' Eve. With cold winds and constant rain peppering Monroe County all day Friday, Dundee Elementary School had to hold their traditional Halloween parade inside. It put a slight damper on the festivities, as due to the school's COVID-19 policies no family members could come inside the building to watch the procession.
He has made it his mission to help young people manage their money better through the launch of his page-turning narrative, The Seed Tree: A Financial Fable. Carter tells the story of a sophomore named Andrew Black, as he navigates the world of finance alongside his instructor, Mr. Sharp. A teen/young adult financial self-help book that blends the beauty of a fictional story with the hard facts and advice of a non-fiction workbook. Young people will be drawn in by Andrew’s gripping story while learning about managing their money along the way. Although the story itself may be fictional, the teachings, tips, and tricks are all based on the author’s own experiences. From crafting a budget and obtaining his first job, to setting up a Roth IRA and developing an investment plan, Andrew emerges at the end of the semester with more financial literacy than most adults attain in their lifetimes. With the power of compound interest at his fingertips, Andrew’s journey demonstrates the amazing benefits of getting an early start on the path toward financial intelligence.
