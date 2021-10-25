Carson Palmer: Tomlin a 'wild card' for USC job

The thought of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin leaving the Steelers for a college job seems highly unlikely, but former USC quarterback Carson Palmer says he’s considered a “wild card” to take the job.

Talking to Dan Patrick, the former Heisman Trophy called Tomlin “a great option” for the program.

Palmer, who played for the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals (retiring in 2017) told Patrick he is involved in talks on who should be the next coach.

“I’ve been talking to a bunch of folks and giving input here and there and I’ve been as involved as they’ll let me be,” said Palmer.

Palmer said that there are multiple front runners at this time, including Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell.

“I think at the end of the day there is not a direct ‘that’s the guy everybody’s pointing their fingers, there’s a lot of great options,” said Palmer.

Palmer adds that he believes Tomlin has been part of discussions internally but added that “anybody is a potential candidate right now and that’s what so great about the job, is it can lure and NFL guy that’s tired of their current situation and worried about is Ben Roethlisberger gone, is he done, who are we gonna draft, does Mike Tomlin have to start over again with a first round young rookie quarterback.”

Palmer believes after the college football season wraps up and the NFL season begins to end, that they’ll have a “clear front runner” for the USC job.

Even if USC is considering going after Tomlin, it’s hard to see him leaving the Steelers organization and the NFL for a college job, a move that rarely happens, especially with the level of success Tomlin has had in Pittsburgh.

Even with Palmer calling the USC job highly-coveted, it’s highly unlikely Tomlin leaves. He is also under contract with the Steelers through 2024.