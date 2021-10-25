CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carson Palmer: Tomlin a 'wild card' for USC job

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blt5Q_0ccAgKif00

The thought of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin leaving the Steelers for a college job seems highly unlikely, but former USC quarterback Carson Palmer says he’s considered a “wild card” to take the job.

Talking to Dan Patrick, the former Heisman Trophy called Tomlin “a great option” for the program.

Palmer, who played for the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals (retiring in 2017) told Patrick he is involved in talks on who should be the next coach.

“I’ve been talking to a bunch of folks and giving input here and there and I’ve been as involved as they’ll let me be,” said Palmer.

Palmer said that there are multiple front runners at this time, including Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell.

“I think at the end of the day there is not a direct ‘that’s the guy everybody’s pointing their fingers, there’s a lot of great options,” said Palmer.

Palmer adds that he believes Tomlin has been part of discussions internally but added that “anybody is a potential candidate right now and that’s what so great about the job, is it can lure and NFL guy that’s tired of their current situation and worried about is Ben Roethlisberger gone, is he done, who are we gonna draft, does Mike Tomlin have to start over again with a first round young rookie quarterback.”

Palmer believes after the college football season wraps up and the NFL season begins to end, that they’ll have a “clear front runner” for the USC job.

Even if USC is considering going after Tomlin, it’s hard to see him leaving the Steelers organization and the NFL for a college job, a move that rarely happens, especially with the level of success Tomlin has had in Pittsburgh.

Even with Palmer calling the USC job highly-coveted, it’s highly unlikely Tomlin leaves. He is also under contract with the Steelers through 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Luke Fickell
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#American Football#Steelers#Bengals#Raiders#Cardinals#Penn State#Iowa State
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
tigernet.com

Mike Tomlin to LSU/USC rumors.

When I first read this on an LSU message board I dismissed it as being as ridiculous as Saban or Swinney rumors. I still don't think it is serious, but at least on "reputable?" source (MSN) is mentioning it. Just posting it here FYI. I think there are two far...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin scoffed at the notion that he's a candidate for the coaching vacancy at USC on Tuesday. The connection was made Monday by former USC and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, who floated Tomlin's name in connection with the job along with several college coaches as a guest on The Dan Patrick Show.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy