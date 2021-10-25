CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man recovering after shooting in Kalamazoo

By Amy Brodrick
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiTw1_0ccAfLdb00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is recovering after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it responded to the 1300 block of James Street around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Shortly after, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WLNS

MSU police need help finding an 18-year-old

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan State University Police are actively searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He was last seen at Michigan State University’s campus leaving Yakeley Hall on Friday, October 29th. Santo is not an MSU student but was visiting friends, and police say he may have been walking by the Brody Neighborhood. He was […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Silent Observer#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

WLNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy