Cashback Apps

By Rachel DePompa
NBC12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While shopping for those holiday gifts, if you notice the prices aren’t as low this year and the percentages off aren’t as big, why not try a cashback app? There are so many of them to choose from....

www.nbc12.com

EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
martechseries.com

Sliide Announces New Cashback Loyalty Partnership With Cardlytics

Exclusive program generates cash back rewards for mobile subscribers, builds loyalty and revenue. Sliide, a mobile technology leader with a suite of services to enable mobile operators to get more from the mobile economy, is introducing its Cashback rewards program across the U.S. market. Powered by Cardlytics’ cash back platform, the program will allow smartphone users to get automatic cash rewards every time they spend in-store or online at over 10,000 retailers, including Walmart, Dunkin’, Asos, Instacart and Pizza Hut. The rewards can be used in any way the subscriber wishes, including reducing their phone bill.
MacRumors Forums

Apple Card Customers Are Getting 6% Cashback for Apple Store Purchases

Apple is seemingly offering Apple Card customers 6% cashback for purchases made from Apple instead of the regular 3% cashback usually offered to ‌Apple Card‌ customers. Apple has yet to announce the promotion, but Apple is giving customers 6% cashback for purchases made from the Apple Store instead of 3%, according to several posts across social media and the MacRumors Forum. Apple ran a similar offer in 2019 and another in March of this year for new ‌Apple Card‌ customers, but this new yet-to-be-announced promotion seems to apply for all ‌Apple Card‌ customers making ‌Apple Store‌ purchases.
doctorofcredit.com

Nusenda Federal Credit Union 2% Bonus Cashback On All Purchases (10/15 – 12/31)

The Nusenda Visa credit card is offering an additional 2% cash back on all purchases with no limit. Valid October 15 through December 31. This offer is being sent out via email – I’m unsure if it’s targeted or sent out to all cardholders. I believe this offer will get you 2% bonus + 1% regular rewards for a total 3% cashback everywhere with no limit, through December 31. Correct me if I’m wrong.
Apple Insider

In-app events land on the iOS App Store

Apple on Wednesday launched in-app events, a new App Store feature that allows developers to create and promote special events like game tournaments, live sports, movie premieres and more. The first batch of in-app events are now live on the App Store, with Apple touting the new feature in a...
WJHL

How to buy tech for your parents and grandparents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to buy the best tech for your parents and grandparents There’s comfort in routine. It’s not that your parents and grandparents can’t figure out new tech. It’s usually more of a case that they don’t think there is a need for it. Since need drives […]
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, […]
doctorofcredit.com

Zip Fest (Buy Now, Pay Later): $15 Cashback On $50+ At Amazon, eBay & More

Zip (formerly Quadpay) a buy now, pay later service is currently offering Zip Fest running from Oct 21st-26th and offering a number of useful discounts:. Zip lets you split a purchase into four equal payments over six weeks, there is 0% APY on most of the purchases but this is a bit misleading as you pay a fee instead. It looks like the fee is $1 per payment, so on a $50 Amazon purchase split over four payments you’d pay $4 in fees.
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
NBC12

Trick Or Treat: Credit cards can have some Halloween frights too

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Trick-or-treat is a great analogy when it comes to using credit cards. If you use them carefully, they can benefit you - and there’s your treat. But if you overspend or miss a payment, you are headed for a trick. Let’s start with the positives or the...
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
EatThis

Costco Shoppers Are Already Raving About These 7 Holiday Groceries

If you can already smell your holiday cooking and you're starting to plan your gift list for loves ones, it definitely won't hurt to think ahead this year (read up on the 5 Huge New Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing This Week). Costco members are here to help you brainstorm for the season, tipping you off to some fun, festive finds that would make clever gifts or a special addition to your own bar or spread this year.
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
CNET

Best Android apps of 2021

It's hard to imagine that just over a decade ago, Android apps didn't exist. Now they're an integral part of many Android users' daily lives. The Google Play store launched in 2008 with 50 apps. As of this year, it's grown to a playground of over 2.8 million apps that have changed the way we communicate, travel, watch TV and play games.
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
unmc.edu

Duo app gets a refresh

A new version of the two-factor Duo mobile app has arrived. Some already may have noticed a new look to Duo when opening the app. However, the functionality of it remains the same. If your Duo app hasn’t updated, don’t worry, it will update itself. Important changes you’ll notice on...
