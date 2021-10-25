Cashback Apps

Exclusive program generates cash back rewards for mobile subscribers, builds loyalty and revenue. Sliide, a mobile technology leader with a suite of services to enable mobile operators to get more from the mobile economy, is introducing its Cashback rewards program across the U.S. market. Powered by Cardlytics’ cash back platform, the program will allow smartphone users to get automatic cash rewards every time they spend in-store or online at over 10,000 retailers, including Walmart, Dunkin’, Asos, Instacart and Pizza Hut. The rewards can be used in any way the subscriber wishes, including reducing their phone bill.
