Agriculture and the change in soil use produce 23% of the total emissions of greenhouse gasses of anthropogenic origin. Moreover, the expansion and intensification of agriculture are considered determining factors in soil loss and degradation by accelerating erosion rates and favoring the loss of organic matter and nutrients.The most commonly used sustainable farming practices to maintain and restore the organic carbon in poor soils are reduced tilling; the use of plant covers; and the application of compost or manure, but how does crop diversification affect the carbon cycle? A team from the European Diverfarming project have analyzed the potential of diversification in woody crops (almond and mandarin trees), determining that the introduction of perennial plants such as thyme and caper in rainfed almond trees favors the mitigation of climate change through the increase in soil carbon sequestration.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO