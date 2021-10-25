CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington, we need every dollar of housing aid

By CALmatters
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing aid is threatened in Washington as the Build Back Better Act reconciliation package moves toward a vote. The original $327 billion housing portion is by far the largest and most needed investment in affordable housing in decades. This aid must be protected from deep reductions if we are to address...

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 29

troy chambers
6d ago

just print it! they printed a couple of trillion in the name of covid relief. just print every man woman and child in the US a couple million dollars problem solved

Reply(1)
8
Theresa Clarke
6d ago

what is wrong with these people they need to go back and learn math you can build housing all you want but unless you hire people to make sure renters don't trash said housing and keep drugs out you will be back to square one

Reply(1)
4
Susie Schultz Fernandez
6d ago

why should we have to pay for housing the trash. you let in this country put them up at your house

Reply
4
