In the second round of the inaugural Transylvania Open 2021, World No. 18 and the top-seeded Simona Halep will take on World No. 81 Varvara Gracheva. Simona Halep starts her campaign with a dominant win in her homeland as she defeats Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour and 13 minutes in an all-Romanian clash in the opening round. Halep looked in great touch and her trip to the 2021 Kremlin Cup looks to have helped her as she had to battle hard for points in the Russian capital but looked more comfortable against Ruse.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO