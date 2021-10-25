25 Images of 2021 Potato Harvest in Aroostook County

Governor Janet Mills confirmed today that disaster relief checks will be sent out, but says the amount may be a little less than originally reported. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, about 535,000 working Maine residents are eligible for the payments. The checks will be sent automatically to any Maine person who lived full-time in the state and earned wages, salaries, tips, or other taxable employee pay within the 2020 tax year, as long as they report that income and file a state individual tax return by October 31, 2021. If you've already filed your tax information for the 2020 tax year, then you're all set.
