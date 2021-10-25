CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

25 Images of 2021 Potato Harvest in Aroostook County

By jeffclockedile
 6 days ago
The potato harvest in Aroostook County for 2021 is now complete for many farmers and it was a bountiful season. Many are reporting high yields from their crops and that there are some spuds that will have...

Q 96.1

Maine Tourism Made A Huge Comeback In 2021

You weren't dreaming, there really have been a lot more people visiting our state this year than last near. Even though Maine had a decent tourism year in 2020, it clearly was no where near as busy as it had been pre-pandemic. Well, the state bounced back in a big way in 2021.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Houlton Man Sentenced for Trafficking Meth in Northern Maine

A 35-year-old Houlton man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in northern Maine. According to court records, between May and July of 2018, Hayden Fogg was part of a drug distribution operation based in Florida and operating in Aroostook and Penobscot counties. A...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine Reports 7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 620 New Cases on Wednesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 along with 620 new coronavirus cases across the state. Aroostook County has 86 new infections, bringing active cases in the County to an estimated 310. So far this month, Aroostook County has recorded 607 new coronavirus cases, eight additional hospitalizations and six deaths from the disease.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Did You Know Casper The Friendly Ghost is a Mainer?

1995 was a simpler time, especially for millennials. Many were still in the earliest years of school and the iconic "spooky" movie, Casper was released. If you haven't seen the film since the '90s you may have forgotten that the film and the haunted home, "Whipstaff Manor", takes place in Friendship, Maine.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

There Are More Frogs In Maine Because Of The Pandemic

Something good has actually come out of this nasty COVID-19 pandemic. Hey, you just have to love a frog. Anything that eats things like black flies and mosquitoes has got to be good in anyone's book. And what could be more pleasant in the early evening hours than the chirp of a tree frog? Not much else.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Log Truck Collision in Strong, Maine Injures Three People

Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a collision between a logging truck and a Jeep in Franklin County, Maine. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 4 in Strong around 7:00 a.m., according to Public Safety Department spokesperson Shannon Moss. Maine State Police said...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine Reports 25 COVID-19 Deaths, 882 New Cases Since Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 882 new coronavirus cases since Saturday. Tuesday's case count includes data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as the Maine CDC no longer reports cases on the weekends. Seven more people died with the disease in...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Ticks & Tick Borne Illnesses On The Rise In Maine

When it comes to ticks in Maine, what use to be an occasional nuisance is now a subject for much concern. According to a report by centralmaine.com health officials in Maine are warning people that a new spike in ticks being active in the state as well as a new high in the number of infections for babesiosis, a tick borne illness.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Video Filmed In Maine Appears To Show A Partially White Moose

A very rare sight was filmed in the Maine woods: A partially white moose. A bizarre sight was filmed recently in the Maine woods. Two videos appear to show a cow moose with a patch of white hair on her back. The videos were shot by registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding, in Piscataquis County. Although the video quality is grainy, you can pretty clearly see a large section of white hairs on her back.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

In 2022 Bangor Will Say Goodbye To All Flavored Tobacco Products

This has been coming down the line for a minute. Just a couple of months ago, Bangor sent this idea to committee. They were exploring the possibility at that point, of what it would look like if flavored tobacco was banned in the city. Well, that just became a reality. The Bangor City Council voted 7-1 to go forward with the ban, according to WABI.
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Mainers May See a Little Less than Expected in Their Relief Checks

Governor Janet Mills confirmed today that disaster relief checks will be sent out, but says the amount may be a little less than originally reported. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, about 535,000 working Maine residents are eligible for the payments. The checks will be sent automatically to any Maine person who lived full-time in the state and earned wages, salaries, tips, or other taxable employee pay within the 2020 tax year, as long as they report that income and file a state individual tax return by October 31, 2021. If you've already filed your tax information for the 2020 tax year, then you're all set.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine Contractor finds Treasure in Heap of Moldy Trash at House in Lewiston, Maine

Imagine cleaning out an empty house and finding an heirloom treasure that knocks you off of your feet. Well, it happened and it happened locally. I recently bought a house and in order to fix up and remodel a house, you have to have a contractor. We connected with our Realtor, Linda Davis and she introduced us to Kelly. Kelly is the kind of guy you want to have around. He is colorful, warmhearted, and has fantastic stories about life.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

New Maine Program Aims to Strengthen Health Care Workforce

Governor Janet Mills announced this week a program that will include tuition help for future and current health care workers. The plan aims to help bolster the invaluable health care industry, which has been hardest hit by the pandemic. Governor Mills said this week that health care workers have been the 'backbone' to Maine's COVID-19 response.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Good Year for Maine’s Potato Harvest, Presque Isle, Maine

Good news for the potato harvest and farmers across Aroostook County, Maine. This year’s crop is a good one with an above average yield. Not only is that good news for our farmers and harvesters who make a living growing potatoes in northern Maine, but it’s good news to consumers too who buy some of the best produce from the County. Restaurants are also promoting many potato menu items and consumers are spending more money to go out and eat.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Babesiosis on the Rise in Maine, a Deadly Tick-borne Illness

Babesiosis is the latest tick-borne illness on the rise in Maine and can cause a potentially life-threatening condition. It's pronounced beh BEE zee o sis, and it's caused by a parasite that's carried by those nasty little deer ticks that are so prevalent right now. I, personally, found about 12 of them crawling on me over the weekend, carried into the house by my dog and my bow-hunter husband. When I read that there's been an uptick (pun intended) of the condition in Maine this year, I had to do some research because I'd never heard of it. Lyme Disease is pretty common, and most of us have read up on symptoms and treatments. But babesiosis? What the heck is that?
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Nor’Easter Expected To Hit Maine Early This Week

If you have lived in Maine for more than a few years, you probably remember the nasty weather we got just before Halloween in 2017. The storm damaged property and knocked down trees, knocking out power (and internet, phones, etc) to thousands of Mainers. Technically, what we got hit with in October of 2017 was a "bomb cyclone" - more on that later.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

McLaren Supercar Spotted at Dysart’s, Hermon, Maine

You don’t see this every day at Dysart’s or anywhere (maybe Hollywood). Not just a high end McLaren, but an orangish Mclaren in central Maine. (McLaren is a British “supercar.” They are involved in Formula 1 racing and other motorsports). Good thing someone got a photo when they did. Perfect...
MAINE STATE
