Lewis Hamilton’s dream of an eighth world title wobbled here in Texas, as Max Verstappen took victory and a tighter grip on the championship’s destiny. The Briton gave it his all, both with a lightning start and consistently pulverising laps, but the might of the Red Bull and its 24-year-old master racer was too much on this occasion. Hamilton finished a very close second, hunting to the end, the margin vanishing to almost nothing, hearts-in-mouths, but he now trails his Dutch rival by 12 points with five races remaining in this captivating duel that refuses to die.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO