It does seem that the New England Patriots will take a while before they finally get it together on the field with Mac Jones as their quarterback. The jury is still out for Jones, but he’s steadily become more and more stable under center. Even Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took notice of Jones’ progress and positive qualities after leading America’s Team to a 35-29 win in Foxborough in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO