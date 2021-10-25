How to prepare healthy plant-based meals with ease

We sit in meetings a lot, for event planning, product rollouts, and company strategy. We’re the first to admit it: Back-to-back Zoom calls can throw us off the Wicked Healthy path. No matter what, though, we always eat plant-based meals. Why? First, there’s all the evidence about them being better for our health, for the animals, and for the environment. And there’s something else: when the days get hectic, eating plant-based meals can keep you energized. Studies show that when you eat animal products, you tend to take in more fat, which slows your digestion. When you eat more plants, you take in more fiber, which has the opposite effect: it speeds up your digestion. That improves your metabolism and helps stave off that sluggish feeling. Here are a few other ways to stay on the Wicked Healthy path when you’re busy working at home, at the office, or on the road.

