CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

By Alicia Selin
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare...

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Bangor Restaurant Bringing Back Heated ‘Dining Domes’ This Winter

As colder months settle in, a Bangor restaurant is bringing back a unique dining experience. "Dining Domes" are making a return this fall and winter at Timber Kitchen & Bar. The cozy, rustic-themed, heated domes are decked out in buffalo plaid. The restaurant says the domes can seat up to seven people and are sanitized with an Electrostatic Disinfectant Gun after each use. There's no additional cost to be seated in a dome, and reservations are encouraged.
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Is It Too Early To Put Up Christmas Displays On Halloween?

Halloween was full of excitement as the kids were out getting candy, the parents were driving them around, and the Christmas decorations went up. Wait. What. Yes, the time is now. We got a picture (it’s a little blurry). Is It Too Soon for Christmas Decorations?. We were out admiring...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Witches Surprise Shoppers in Freeport, Maine With a Halloween Flashmob

What a nice surprise to see witches take a break from making brew to flashmob Freeport!. Witches suddenly danced to a German song Schüttel deinen Speck by Peter Fox. This is a group of local Freeport witches who danced & passed out candy to everyone. They actually do this every year and more and more witches hitch their wagon brooms to this group!
FREEPORT, ME
Q 96.1

Caribou Home For Sale has Media Room, Pool, Gym & Home Office

This place in Caribou has everything you need including a pool, media room, spacious home office and your very own gym. It's a 3,900 square foot home on 1 acre, on sale for $450,000 with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It’s located at 806 Sweden St, Caribou, Maine. (See the gallery below).
CARIBOU, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Presque Isle, ME
Business
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Business
City
Presque Isle, ME
State
Rhode Island State
Q 96.1

Top 10 Most Popular Types of Halloween Candy in the U.S.

Ever wonder what the top 10 most popular types of Halloween candy are in America?. Halloween is almost here, which means the candy will soon be flowing from stores to houses to trick-or-treaters all over the country. It's estimated that over $2.7 billion will be spent on Halloween candy, while the average expected household spending is $102.75 per person in 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Q 96.1

An Actor Who Played Jason from Friday the 13th is Spending Halloween Weekend in New England

What better way to spend Halloween weekend than with one of the actors who starred in the Friday the 13th movies?. Kane Hodder played Jason Voorhees later in the series. Halloween and the days/weeks leading up to it basically revolve around two things: bite-sized candy and scary movies. And while most of us will buckle down and spend this weekend binging horror flicks while eating said bite-sized candy, we all have the opportunity to meet one of the actors who portrayed Jason Voorhees in the flesh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Q 96.1

Tour The Most Expensive Apartment Currently For Rent In Maine

Now, this is REALLY nice. If you demand the very best and would like to live within Maine's largest city, then this apartment is just for you!. Located within Hobson's Landing at 383 Commercial Street in Portland, this corner unit apartment with its floor-to-ceiling windows will not only let the sunshine in but also give you a fabulous view of a working waterfront and the Casco Bay Bridge. Then when it comes time to leave your new home, you'll be footsteps away from the Old Port, the shops, the restaurants, the Cross Insurance Arena, parks, and all the sights and sounds that the city has to offer.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Craven
Q 96.1

5 Spooky Aroostook County Locations for Haunted Houses!

I'm not a person who always filled with the Halloween "Spirit” that many people are filled with. You know, the people who know what they are going to dress as for next Halloween before we finish the one, we are trying to reach. I will put on any costume if my wife asks me to if there is an appropriate function we are going to attend.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

‘Stella’ Maine’s Most Famous Leaf Pile Jumping Dog Is Back

This might be the coolest dog in the entire state of Maine!. We are right in the thick of fall, and of course, that means it is prime-time leaf season, and who doesn't love jumping into a big pile of leaves after you rake them? Some like it more than others, and I am referring to our furry, four-legged friends.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy